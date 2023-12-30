Israel reports destruction of Hamas military facilities

The war in the Gaza Strip has now been going on for almost three months - but there is no sign of the fighting abating. The Israeli army says it has killed dozens of terrorists in the city of Gaza and eliminated two Hamas military installations in the north. Israeli tanks are also advancing into the south.

According to the Israeli army, it has destroyed two military installations belonging to the radical Islamic group Hamas in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip. Dozens of "terrorists" were also killed in the city of Gaza, the military said. The army spoke of "fierce fighting" and air strikes in several locations in the Palestinian territory. The deployment of Israeli ground troops against the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas was supported by the Israeli navy with shelling from the sea, it added.

Smoke rose above the city of Chan Junis in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. There was also sustained artillery fire there during the night. Further south, more and more people sought refuge in Rafah near the border with Egypt. There is no sign of the fighting abating.

However, Israel's military announced a four-hour tactical pause in fighting this Saturday in a camp in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Military activities there would be temporarily suspended for humanitarian reasons, an army spokesperson announced on the X ( platform in Arabic. This should enable the population to obtain supplies.

According to residents, Israeli tanks continued to advance into areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip during the night. There was heavy air and artillery fire. The fighting on Friday evening and Saturday morning was concentrated in Al-Bureij, Nuseirat and Chan Junis. These locations are three of eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip that received aid from the United Nations Palestine Relief and Works Agency before the war.

According to a representative of the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, around 100 Palestinians have been killed and 158 injured in the past 24 hours. The information cannot be verified independently at present. On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israeli troops were in the process of reaching command centers and weapons depots of the radical Islamic Hamas. The military announced that it had destroyed a tunnel complex in Gaza City, which was located under a house belonging to the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar.

Almost three months of war in the Gaza Strip

The war in Gaza has now been going on for almost three months. Hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the USA, invaded Israel on 7 October and committed atrocities there, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom are said to still be held by Hamas.

Following the unprecedented attack by the Islamists, Israel announced the destruction of Hamas and has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 21,500 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.ntv.de