Israel reinforces its military presence at the Lebanon frontier

Beyond its aerial assaults on Hezbollah bases, Israel is now also sending ground forces into action. Two reserve units are being summoned for "field operations in the northern sector," according to army statements. This has sparked fears of an imminent ground operation.

In the war against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, the Israeli military is now calling up two additional reserve units. Their mission is "field operations in the northern sector," the army announced. The commander responsible for the northern sector, Ori Gordin, also mentioned that Israel should prepare for a potential ground operation.

This was seen as a hint at a potential impending ground offensive in Lebanon. Reports from Hezbollah members indicate that the militia's fighters are "prepared to counter any potential ground invasion."

Commander Gordin stated: "We have entered a new phase in this operation." The conflict started with a substantial strike against Hezbollah's firepower and leadership. Israel "must alter the security situation," Gordin added, "and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and actions."

UN: 90,000 people displaced by attacks

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force carried on its bombardment of Hezbollah positions. The heavy shelling since the weekend, with hundreds of casualties, mainly affected southern Lebanon but also the Bekaa Valley in the east. Lebanese authorities reported 23 more fatalities and around 100 more injuries.

Israel has consistently requested, through international negotiators, the withdrawal of the heavily armed Shiite militia, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Germany and the US, from the Lebanese-Israeli border. Israel's stated aim for its actions in Lebanon is the safe return of approximately 60,000 displaced residents of northern Israel to their homes.

According to UN data, more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to Israeli attacks over the past five days. As the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported, this brings the total number of displaced people in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war last year to around 200,000.

In this ongoing conflict, the European Union has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Recognizing the potential humanitarian crisis, the EU has pledged to provide aid to the displaced Lebanese civilians, with a substantial contribution expected soon.

Given the UN's reports of over 90,000 people displaced by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, the European Union has highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, stressing the importance of upholding international law and protecting civilians.

Read also: