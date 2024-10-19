Israel reacts to alleged attempted murder of Netanyahu

In the early hours, a drone encountered an untimely end over the Netanyahu residence. The PM and his spouse weren't in residence. Reports suggest Hezbollah took responsibility for the strike. In retaliation, Netanyahu ordered targeted strikes on some Lebanese weapons storage facilities and a command center.

Following the drone attack's failed attempt on one of his residences, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Iran and its allies of orchestrating an assassination attempt. He threatened retribution, warning that such actions would invite severe consequences. "I address the Iranians and their cohorts in evil: any harm inflicted upon the citizens of Israel will be met with a heavy cost," Netanyahu declared.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, quoting the Iranian mission to the UN, Hezbollah admitted responsibility for the drone attack. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz condemned this as yet another example of Iran's true malice.

A drone approached a Netanyahu residence situated in Caesarea, a city between Tel Aviv and Haifa, according to government reports. The drone was neutralized before causing harm. No injuries were reported as the Prime Minister and his wife were absent from the premises. Warning sirens echoed in the morning, predicting rocket attacks from Lebanon. Hezbollah, the radical Islamic group, did not acknowledge responsibility for the drone attack but claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern and central Israel.

In retaliation, Israel struck at least three times in the southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahiya, targeting several Hezbollah strongholds. The Israeli military declared that these attacks targeted their weapons depots and a command center of the militia's intelligence headquarters in southern Beirut. In their defense, the military always asserts their effort to safeguard civilians. However, civilian casualties or injuries are frequent. The precise number of casualties this time remains unclear.

Recently, the US government, Israel's primary ally, has strongly rebuked Israel's attacks in the Beirut capital area and urged restraint. The Israeli military alleges that Hezbollah has set up weapons depots and production facilities in the core of Beirut beneath residential buildings.

After the drone attack on his residence, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu openly declared that such a war with Israel by Iran and its allies would result in severe consequences.

In response to the accusations of orchestrating the drone attack, Hezbollah has not officially admitted to a war with Israel, but their continuous attacks on Israeli territories continue to escalate tensions.

