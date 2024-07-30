Israel launches retaliatory strike against Hezbollah

Israel claims it has carried out a retaliatory strike for the attack on the Golan Heights. The military reports that there was an attack in Beirut on a Hisbollah commander who was responsible for the shelling of the Golan Heights.

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted attack" on a commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Israeli army reported this. An explosion was previously heard in southern Beirut.

The Israeli action was criticized by several members of the European Union, expressing concerns about the escalation of tensions in the region. The European Union has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to resolve the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

