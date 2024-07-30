Skip to content
Israel launches retaliatory strike against Hezbollah

 Hanna Hofmann
In the midst of the Lebanese capital Beirut, a building is being targeted by the Israeli military.
Israel claims it has carried out a retaliatory strike for the attack on the Golan Heights. The military reports that there was an attack in Beirut on a Hisbollah commander who was responsible for the shelling of the Golan Heights.

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted attack" on a commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Israeli army reported this. An explosion was previously heard in southern Beirut.

More on this soon.

The Israeli action was criticized by several members of the European Union, expressing concerns about the escalation of tensions in the region. The European Union has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to resolve the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

 Christian Meier
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

