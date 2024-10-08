"Israel is engaging in a struggle to safeguard its survival"

A year ago, Israel endured a hostile attack and has been in a state of war on various fronts since then. Israel's ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, justified this action during an appearance on the ntv program "Early Start". "Israel is simply trying to protect itself," Prosor stated. "We've been at war for a year." October 7th marked a major tragedy for Israel since its establishment. "Israel is fighting for its very existence."

The attack served as a stark wake-up call for Israel, Prosor asserted. A dangerous ideology, backed by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, seeks to annihilate Israel. "Now we know who we're dealing with." Hamas utilizes civilians as human shields, while Israel uses its military might to safeguard its civilians.

"No hard feelings towards Germany"

Prosor condemned Germany's criticism of Israel's operations in Gaza and Lebanon. While Israel's right to self-defense is universally recognized, its actions are seldom accepted. "We have the right, but it's rarely granted." Israel is frequently accused and undermined in international forums.

"We should be commended for standing at the forefront defending values that all democratic nations should uphold hand in hand with us." Prosor expressed gratitude towards Germany for its support post-terror attack. "I hold no grudges towards Germany." There is a widespread solidarity with Israel among the populace.

"It's not all about Netanyahu"

Prosor dismissed claims that Israel's Prime Minister, Netanyahu, had failed in his efforts to negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas. Military pressure, Prosor opined, is crucial as Hamas is not likely to release hostages voluntarily. "If we now destroy Hamas' military infrastructure, we increase our chances of bringing our citizens home." Prosor expressed optimism that a hostage exchange deal could be achieved in the near future.

However, it's essential to distinguish causality from correlation. "The issue isn't Netanyahu, the issue is Hamas." Immediate peace in Gaza could be established if Hamas released the hostages. But Hamas is engaged in acts of barbarism, including torture and rape. "We're dealing with animals."

Retaliation against Iran is imminent

Prosor harbors little optimism about a diplomatic resolution between Israel and Iran. The leaders in Iran, the Mullahs and Ayatollahs, should be taken seriously in their pursuit to destroy Israel. "Peace can't be made with them." Prosor promised that Israel will respond to the Iranian rocket attack that occurred last Tuesday. "Israel must retaliate - and the world should support Israel in this." Iran seeks to alter the entire Middle East. "We must stand united against this terror."

Prosor declined to comment on whether Iran's nuclear facilities may be targets of retaliation. Israel reserves the right to autonomously determine where and how it responds, Prosor said. However, he highlighted the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program. "If they possessed nuclear weapons now, they would have used them."

