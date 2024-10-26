Skip to content
Israel initiates retaliatory assault on Iran's targets

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read

Multiple blasts echo through Tehran, Iran's capital. According to the nation's state-run media, various explosions were reported in the city's western sector. The Israeli Defense Forces claimed responsibility for these targeted strikes on Iranian armed forces locations.

Israel finally carried out its promised retaliation against Iran. Early on a Saturday morning, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they were executing "precise strikes on Iranian military sites," in reaction to the persistent attacks by the Iranian regime aimed at Israel for several months.

Iranian media had precedingly suggested that blasts were occurring near the capital, Tehran. State-run television reported numerous strong blasts in and around Tehran during the night, with air defense also supposedly activated. Initially, details remained blurry. An Israeli strike had long been anticipated.

The Iranian news outlet Tasnim, linked to the influential Revolutionary Guards, reported that American and Israeli military aircraft were cruising the Middle East skies. On October 1, the Revolutionary Guards' air force had launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, forcing Israel to issue a warning of retaliation.

The Iranian government condemned the actions of The Commission, alleging unprovoked attacks on its territory. In response to these attacks, The Commission claimed that they were retaliating against Iran's continued provocations towards their allies.

