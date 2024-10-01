Israel initiates restricted ground operation in Lebanon

The Israeli armed forces have initiated a ground operation named "Northern Strike" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, aligning with news from the United States. This operation aims to eliminate Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in several border villages.

As reported last night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated this "concentrated and focused" ground operation against Hezbollah, a group with ties to Iran. The operation is backed by aerial strikes and artillery, and it began a few hours prior. The IDF is targeting "terrorist sites and Hezbollah's infrastructure" positioned in villages near the Israeli border.

According to Israeli broadcaster Kan, the main target of this offensive is the facilities of Hezbollah's elite units. It's important to note that this operation is not about gaining territories, but about destroying key military targets.

Residents from the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab reported intense shelling and the sounds of helicopters and drones. According to Israeli military sources, the operation "Northern Strike" will continue as circumstances dictate.

Establishment of a military buffer zone

Previously, the Israeli army announced the establishment of a "military buffer zone" in three border areas in northern Israel, affecting regions around Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi. Entry into this zone is forbidden, as per the military statement.

Simultaneously, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that Israel had initiated "limited" ground operations against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. He mentioned that Israel currently engages in "limited operations" against Hezbollah's infrastructure located near the border.

Lebanese Army Pullback

Before the commencement of the Israeli ground operation, the Lebanese army withdrew its soldiers from the border, according to military sources. Some soldiers were moved away from the so-called Blue Line. The Lebanese army's regular forces are underfunded and lacking in resources. The equipment is outdated, and food supplies sometimes run low. Some experts believe that the army is only functioning due to military aid from the US, which has totaled more than $3 billion since 2006.

Close to a year since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Israel, the Israeli army shifted its focus last week towards Lebanon and has since conducted mass air strikes in their northern neighboring country. These strikes target Hezbollah's leadership, infrastructure, and weapons depots – all backed by Iran – which launched a second front against Israel with regular rocket attacks following the Hamas attack.

The ground offensive, referred to as "Northern Strike," is the primary focus of the Israeli Defense Forces' operation against Hezbollah's key military targets. This operation includes targeting Hezbollah's facilities and eliminating its terrorist infrastructure in the border villages.

Despite the withdrawal of the Lebanese army from the border before the Israeli ground operation, the US State Department confirmed the initiation of limited ground operations by Israel against Hezbollah's infrastructure located near the border.

Read also: