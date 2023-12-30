Israel: Have found a hiding place of the Hamas leader

Not far from Gaza City, Israel says it has destroyed a hideout belonging to Hamas leader Jihia Sinwar. The facility, located at a depth of 20 meters, was comfortably equipped. Meanwhile, the army is expanding its operations in Khan Yunis.

According to the Israeli military, it has found and destroyed one of the hideouts of Hamas leader Jihia Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. The house was located near the city of Gaza in the northern part of the sealed-off coastal strip, the army announced. Sinwar is now believed to be in Chan Junis in the south-east of the Gaza Strip. The Hamas stronghold is currently also a focal point of Israel's current ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The suspected hideout near the city of Gaza was found and destroyed "in recent weeks", according to the statement in which the army reported this for the first time. The Israeli soldiers had come across a tunnel entrance in the basement of the house. This led to underground passages 20 meters deep and 218 meters long. The tunnel reportedly had electricity, ventilation and a sewage system. Prayer and rest rooms were also included.

The facility was designed for long stays and could also serve as a command center. After a thorough examination of the tunnel, the military unit involved destroyed it. The information could not initially be independently verified. Sinwar is considered one of the planners of the massacre in which Hamas and other organizations killed around 1,200 people in Israel on 7 October. The worst bloodbath in Israel's history was the trigger for the Gaza war.

Israel steps up operations in Khan Yunis

Meanwhile, Israel's army says it is expanding its operations in the area around the city of Chan Junis. This was announced by the military in a statement. Israel's army said of the operations in the area around Khan Yunis: "The soldiers eliminated terrorist cells with the help of artillery, air and armored forces." In addition, forces found explosives in the homes of members of the Islamist Hamas. Buildings containing explosive devices were destroyed. According to reports, soldiers also found a number of tunnels and weapons in the area. The military's claims could not initially be independently verified.

According to the health authority in the Gaza Strip, which is under the control of Hamas, 187 people were killed in Israeli attacks within one day. According to the authority, 312 Palestinians were also injured. The total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war rose to 21,507, compared to 21,320 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures, a further 55,915 people have been injured in the Gaza war. The figures cannot be confirmed at present, but the UN and other observers point out that the authority's figures have proved to be generally credible in the past. At the UN Security Council in New York, meanwhile, a UN representative emphasized that the humanitarian situation had continued to deteriorate despite the UN resolution passed a week ago to increase aid to the Gaza Strip.

South Africa sues Israel

South Africa is accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip before the highest court of the United Nations. The complaint filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague also demands that Israel be ordered to cease its attacks in Gaza, the ICJ announced. South Africa claimed that the actions of the Israeli armed forces were "genocidal in nature", as they were aimed at destroying the Palestinians in the area.

Israel immediately and firmly rejected South Africa's accusation. "South Africa's complaint lacks both factual and legal basis," said a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry on X. Legal experts in The Hague assume that there could be an initial hearing on South Africa's claims within a few weeks. However, if the ICJ then opens proceedings, it could be years before a verdict is reached.

