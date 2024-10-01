Israel experiences intense clashes with Hezbollah.

In the wee hours, as per Israel's own account, they initiated a "delimited and focused" ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Currently, the army is witnessing "intense combat" and advises the Lebanese to steer clear of the south. Hezbollah allegedly employs civilians as human shields in this conflict.

Israel's military spokesperson, Avihai Adraee, issued a message on Telegram in Arabic, advising against driving vehicles in southern Lebanon. The message indicated "severe clashes happening in the south of the nation, where Hezbollah members misuse the civilian setting and populace as human shields for assaults." People were advised to avoid driving south of the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometers from the border.

According to a UN resolution, Hezbollah fighters are barred from operating south of this boundary. However, they gradually returned to the area following the 2006 Lebanon war. Israel aims to encourage their departure to secure the safe return of around 60,000 citizens to the northern parts of the country.

Hezbollah announced that they had assaulted Israeli soldiers in Metula twice. They reportedly targeted "advancing enemy soldiers in Metula with artillery shells," and in the same region, a "gathering of enemy soldiers" was attacked with rockets. The town of Metula lies on the border demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

Various projectiles were also launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. Some were intercepted, while others landed in uninhabited areas, the Israeli military reported. Air raid alarms had previously blared in the vicinity of the towns of Metula and Avivim.

Israel had executed a "delimited and focused" ground offensive against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in the wee hours, as per their own claims. The strikes were aimed at "terrorist targets and Hezbollah's infrastructure." Previously, Israel had announced establishing a "military exclusion zone" in three border areas in northern Israel. The areas surrounding Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi were affected.

Almost a year after the initiation of war in the Gaza Strip after the radical Islamic Hamas' attack on Israel, Israel's military now directs its attention to Lebanon, launching extensive airstrikes in their northern neighboring country. These strikes focus on the militia's leadership, infrastructure, and weapons depots, which are backed by Iran, opening a second front against Israel with consistent rocket attacks from Lebanon right after the Hamas attack.

