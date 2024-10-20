Israel engages in the demolition of Lebanese settlements

Intense Conflict in Lebanon Led by Israel's Assault on Hezbollah. Aerial Bombardments in Southern Beirut have left Residential Areas Flattened. The Israeli Military is also reportedly Levelling Entire Villages along the Border Region, Including those Allegedly Belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Turmoil in Lebanon is Escalating following Israel's Resurgent Attacks. According to Lebanese Military Intelligence, Israelhas reportedly Annihilated Several Towns in the South of the Country. Residential Areas in the Outskirts of Beirut's Capital are said to be in Ruins by Eyewitnesses. The Assaults are Striking Hezbollah, the Shiite Militia that has been Daily Launching Rockets into Israel for Over a Year. Regrettably, it is the Civilian Population that Endures the Brunt of the Conflict. Even the Lebanese Armed Forces, Deemed Neutral in this Conflict, Report Casualties.

In Neighborhoods near the Southern Edge of Beirut, considered Strongholds of Hezbollah, Just the Remnants of Buildings are Left, as Perceived by a DPA Reporter. On Saturday, the Israeli Military Resumed Aerial Assaults after a Multi-Day Hiatus. Buildings that did Not Suffer Complete Demolition have Sustained Extensive Damage and will Need to be either Demolished or Renovated Post-Conflict. During the Night, the erstwhile Thriving Neighborhoods are Engulfed in Total Darkness, Lacking both Power and Light. Both the Dahija Suburbs of Beirut and Adjacent Neighborhoods Were Previously Densely Populated Residential Areas with Numerous Restaurants and Shops.

"The Majority of Areas have Sustained Extensive Damage," stated Samer, a Resident of Shujefat situated on the Southern Edge of Beirut. "If You're Fortunate, Your Home has Only Sustained Extensive Damage and has Not been Entirely Wiped Out," He Said. Following the Renewed Strikes, He Visited the Damage to His Home on Sunday. "It Seems as if the Israelis are Intent on Punishing Us for Residing in Areas Controlled by Hezbollah or Close to Them," He Said. Most Residents Have Already Fled.

Security Sources: Entire Towns Demolished

In the South of Lebanon, the Israeli Army is said to have Completely Destroyed Several Towns, according to Lebanese Security Sources. The Military has supposedly Demolished the Town of Ramja Near Bint Jubail in the Border Region, as Per Lebanese Security Sources. No Official Confirmation of This Has been Released Yet.

Soldiers from the International UN Mission observed Several Israeli Units crossing the Demarcation Line into Lebanon from Israel Approximately A Week Ago. A Photo Circulating on Social Media also Shows Israeli Soldiers Posing in Front of the Town Hall of the Village.

Israel's Army Generally does not Disclose Details on Troop Movements or their Strength since the Commencement of its Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon in September. It Urged Residents of the Border Region to Flee at the Onset of the Ground Offensive. The Purpose of the Operation, according to Israel, is for Hezbollah to Withdraw Behind the Litani River as per a UN Resolution and to Destroy Positions of the Pro-Iranian Militia Near the Border. This is Alleged to Allow around 60,000 Israeli Citizens to Return to their Villages in the North of the Country. They had to Flee the Border Region due to Daily Attacks by Hezbollah since the Initiation of the Gaza War.

Satellite Images Reveal the Degree of the Destruction

Last week, the Israeli Army reportedly annihilated another village, according to the "New York Times" which analyzed Videos and Satellite Images. Soldiers allegedly Detonated Large Areas of the Village of Mhaibib, located in the Border Area. The Village housed a Shrine dedicated to Benjamin, son of Jacob, who is Revered as a Prophet in Islam and is Also Mentioned in the Bible.

Israel's military announced that it had Dismantled a Tunnel Network Utilized by the Hezbollah Militia, which Passed through the "Heart of a Village" in Lebanon. The Military also Released a Video Showing the Demolition of the Village situated on a Hill. According to Lebanese security sources, the Villages of Jarun, Marun al-Ras, and others were also Majorly Destroyed. The Town of Nabatija in the Southeast, a Commercial Hub of the Region, was reportedly also Partially Destroyed.

The European Union has urged Israel to exercise restraint in its military operations in Lebanon, expressing concerns over the civilian population's safety. Amidst reports of entire towns being demolished in the south of Lebanon, the EU has called for an immediate end to the destruction of civilian infrastructure andthe displacement of civilians.

In response to the escalating conflict in Lebanon, the European Union has suspended its military cooperation with Israel. The EU has also threatened to impose sanctions if Israel continues its aggressive actions against Lebanon, particularly in areas controlled or nearby to Hezbollah.

