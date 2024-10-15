Israel encounters significant shortage of ammunition supplies

If Iran and its allies ramp up their air attacks on Israel, Israeli interceptor reserves might not suffice, as per military analysts. This potential lack of interceptors cannot be wholly alleviated, even with assistance from the USA.

Israel could encounter a significant ammunition shortage during increased assaults by Iran or its allies, as per Dana Stroul, a former US defense official. She shared her concern with the "Financial Times," stating that if Iran retaliates with heavy air strikes and Hezbollah in Lebanon joins in, Israel's air defense capabilities could be overpowered.

The US government announced over the weekend that it would dispatch a THAAD missile defense battery and an American military team to Israel. According to the Pentagon, initial components were delivered on Monday, and US military personnel are facilitating installation and setup. Further components and personnel are expected shortly, with the system becoming operational soon. The aim is to enhance Israel's air defense in response to recent intense rocket attacks by Iran. However, Stroul also pointed out that US supplies are limited.

Hezbollah's abilities not fully depleted

Stroul told the "Financial Times," "The USA can't maintain supplying both Ukraine and Israel at the same rate. We're approaching a turning point." Israel boasts a multi-layered missile defense system that has thus far successfully intercepted the majority of Iran's drones and rockets, along with its proxies in the region.

Assaf Orion, an Israeli military expert, told the "Financial Times" that Hezbollah hasn't yet exhausted its capabilities in its attacks. Ehud Eilam, a former employee of the Israeli Defense Ministry, expressed his belief that it's only a matter of time before Israel runs out of interceptors and is compelled to prioritize their usage.

