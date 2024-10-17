Israel declares the alleged elimination of numerous Hezbollah combatants

The Israeli military announced this week that they've taken out over 45 members of Hezbollah's militia within the past 24 hours. This includes the commander of a battalion stationed in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. He was known for leading attacks towards Israel from nearby villages, the military reported.

The military operations also targeted around 150 "terror related" sites in Lebanon, such as weapon depots, launch pads, and essential infrastructure. Regrettably, these statistics can't be confirmed independently. Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2022, following rocket attacks instigated by Hezbollah's militia, supporting Hamas.

Following these developments, both Hezbollah and Israel's military have been exchanging large-scale fire. The consequences of this ongoing conflict include a horrifying death toll, with hundreds killed, many thousands injured, and over a half a million people forced from their homes – primarily in Lebanon. As per the reports from the Lebanese Health Ministry, this clash between Hezbollah and Israel has led to over 2,300 fatalities and over 11,000 injuries since it began 1 year ago.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, specifically between Hezbollah and Israel, has resulted in devastating consequences, with a significant number of casualties and displaced people. According to recent reports, this prolonged conflict in the Middle East has claimed over 2,300 lives and injured over 11,000 individuals since its inception a year ago.

Read also: