Israel continues massive attacks in the Gaza Strip - Chan Junis targeted

The Israeli army is continuing its attacks against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip with undiminished ferocity and is increasingly concentrating on the south of the territory. Following the fighting in the northern city of Gaza, the main operations are now being directed "at another Hamas...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Even if the Israeli operations are now concentrating on the south of the Gaza Strip, the fighting will also continue in the north, "perhaps with less intensity", said Conricus. Netanyahu said in a meeting of his cabinet: "The war will be long." He also conceded that the war would demand "a very high price" from Israel.

"This is a very difficult morning after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza," Netanyahu said on Sunday, referring to the recent losses suffered by the Israeli army. "But we have no choice but to continue fighting". Israel would "continue with full force until the end, until victory, until we have achieved all our goals".

The Israeli army had previously announced that 14 of its soldiers had been killed in the Gaza Strip since Friday alone. Ten of them were killed on Saturday - one of the highest numbers in a single day since the start of the Israeli ground operation in the Palestinian territory on October 27. According to Israeli figures, a total of 153 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Hamas reported new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Both Jabaliya and the city of Gaza in the north and Khan Yunis in the south were hit. The Israeli army announced that it had attacked 200 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. During a search of a facility located near schools, a mosque and a clinic, explosive belts specially adapted for children and hundreds of grenades were found.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again called on Israel to protect the Palestinian civilian population. According to the White House, in a conversation with Netanyahu, Biden emphasized the "need" to protect the civilian population and allow people to take shelter from the fighting. Those involved in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory must also be protected.

Netanyahu's office said of the conversation with Biden that the Israeli head of government had made it clear that Israel would continue the war "until all objectives have been achieved".

In a resolution on the Gaza war on Friday, the UN Security Council called for the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale". However, a direct call for a ceasefire was missing from the text, which had been the subject of intense negotiations for days.

The war was triggered by Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. Hundreds of fighters from the Palestinian group, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, had invaded Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas. According to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,420 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.stern.de

