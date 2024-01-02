Israel continues attacks in Gaza Strip - Talks on ceasefire continue

Israel and Hamas have been at war for almost three months. This was triggered by a major attack on Israel by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, in which around 1,140 people were killed on 7 October and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israel has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip and launched a ground offensive - with the aim of destroying Hamas. According to the Ministry of Health, which is controlled by the radical Islamic organization and cannot be independently verified, almost 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. According to the Israeli military, 173 Israeli soldiers have also been killed since the start of the offensive against Hamas.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday evening that the military was preparing for a long war against Hamas that would last well into 2024. Some of the 300,000 reservists would therefore take a break from fighting and return to their families and their work this week. This would allow them to gather strength and at the same time help the Israeli economy.

Qatar and Egypt, which had negotiated a one-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the end of November, are currently seeking a further ceasefire and the release of further hostages.

As the US news site Axios reported, citing Israeli sources, Hamas submitted a proposal for a new hostage exchange on Sunday. This envisaged three phases, each with a pause in fighting lasting more than a month, during which Israeli troops would withdraw from the Gaza Strip. In return, Hamas would agree to release some of the hostages. According to the plan, the final phase would then herald the end of the war, the Israeli sources reported.

An Israeli representative told Axios that the war cabinet had discussed the proposal and rejected it as unacceptable. However, he expressed optimism that the talks on a ceasefire could lead to a more acceptable plan.

