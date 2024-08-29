Israel consents to a truce in Gaza territories.

Beginning September 1st, there's an arrangement for a truce in the Gaza Strip, spanning over three days with several hours of break each day. This decision comes in response to the alarming spread of polio among young Palestinian kids. It's anticipated that during this ceasefire, close to half a million children will receive polio vaccinations.

As per UN declarations, Israel has consented to daily truces in the Gaza Strip for a polio immunization program. In three distinct areas of the coastal region, hostilities will be halted for three consecutive days, from morning till evening. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in Gaza, has corroborated this, mentioning a commitment from the Israeli military's COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories).

The EU has been strongly advocating for such a truce. According to EU strategies, with the assistance of the World Health Organization and UNICEF, more than 640,000 children under ten will be administered two drops of the new type 2 oral polio vaccine in the forthcoming weeks. Safeguarding health facilities and their personnel, as well as guaranteeing secure access for children and families to vaccination centers, will be of utmost importance.

The WHO posits that there are numerous undetected polio infection instances. Majority of individuals who contract the illness remain unaware, and those who manifest symptoms generally recover within a week. Paralytic polio, however, is incurable - once manifested, it often remains permanent. If the respiratory muscles are affected, it can be fatal.

The truce in Gaza Strip provides a opportunity for vaccinations to The Palestinians. During the ceasefire, over half a million Palestinian children will receive polio vaccinations.

The WHO's focus on detecting undetected polio infection instances is crucial for The Palestinians, as paralytic polio, once manifested, often remains permanent.

Read also: