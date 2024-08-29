Israel consents to a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Starting September 1st, there will be a series of temporary truces in the Gaza Strip. This is due to the rising prevalence of polio among Palestinian children, with estimates suggesting hundreds of thousands will receive vaccinations during this period.

The Israeli authorities have consented to daily truces in the Gaza Strip for a polio vaccination drive, as per UN reports. For three consecutive days, hostilities will cease in three distinct zones of the coastal strip, from morning till afternoon. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in Gaza, cited a promise from COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for Palestinian affairs. The vaccination drive will commence in the central region of Gaza Strip, then advance to the south, and finally to the north after a lapse of three days. This marks the first confirmed polio case in the Gaza Strip in the last 25 years.

Peeperkorn commented, "Although not ideal, this is an achievable solution." He further added, "It will take place and should take place as we have an agreement in place." These truces are not associated with the ongoing peace talks between Israel and Hamas aiming for a broader ceasefire.

The EU has urged for such a truce. Under the EU's blueprint, with the aid of WHO and UNICEF, over 640,000 children under ten years of age are to receive two drops of the newly developed type 2 oral polio vaccine in the upcoming weeks. Safeguarding healthcare facilities and their personnel, and ensuring secure access for children and their families to vaccination centers will be paramount.

The WHO is of the opinion that there are hundreds of individuals carrying the polio virus without showing any symptoms. Majority of those infected with the virus remain unaware, while individuals exhibiting symptoms usually recover within about a week. Polio paralysis is irreversible if it manifests - in most cases, it's permanent. If the respiratory muscles are impacted, it can also lead to fatal consequences.

The UN's Commission on Human Rights commended the Israeli authorities for their cooperation in facilitating the polio vaccination drive. The truce periods allow the Commission to oversee the safe and efficient distribution of vaccines within the Gaza Strip.

