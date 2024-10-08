Israel conducts aerial strikes on Beirut, Hezbollah retaliates with projectiles landing in Haifa

Israel persistently bombs Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah retaliates by launching rockets towards Israel, and this time they manage to hit their intended target. A street in Haifa sees numerous projectiles land on it.

The Israeli military claims to have struck the Hezbollah militia's intelligence headquarters in Beirut. They also report bombing command centers and other "terrorist infrastructure" affiliated with the pro-Iranian Shia militia. Prior to this, weapons depots close to the capital were similarly targeted. Despite these claims, no independent verification could be established at the moment.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues its barrage of northern Israel. The Israeli military alleges that around five rockets were launched towards Haifa's port city in the evening. Although interception attempts were made, some projectiles managed to hit their target. Subsequent investigations are underway. As per "Times of Israel", five people sustained injuries from shrapnel in Haifa, with images surfacing showing damage to a street.

This was preceded by another 15 rockets launched from Lebanon, with some reportedly intercepted by the military. Remaining rockets landed, resulting in reported injuries in the city of Tiberias, as per "Times of Israel".

Hezbollah assaults Israeli military post

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacking a military outpost near the northern Israeli city of Haifa. They asserted that fighters unleashed a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets at the Carmel outpost south of Haifa. The attack was supposedly dedicated to Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was believed to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in late September.

For nearly two weeks, the Israeli army has relentlessly launched attacks against Hezbollah, an militia aligned with radical Islamic Hamas. In addition to Nasrallah, other senior commanders of the militia have also been targeted and eliminated in airstrikes supported by Iran. Hezbollah responded by launching a second front against Israel with intensified and continuous air strikes shortly after October 7. They have since escalated their attacks.

Today, Monday, commemorates the anniversary of the large-scale attack by Hamas, also backed by Iran, on Israel. The offensive by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization initiated the Gaza war. According to Israeli reports, 1205 people were killed in the attack on October 7 last year, with 251 people being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been engaged in extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip. As per Hamas' health authority, which cannot be independently corroborated, over 41,800 people have allegedly been killed.

