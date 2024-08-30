Israel concludes its military activities in Khan Yunis

The Israeli military concludes its operation in Khan Yunis and announces withdrawal from the city. Concurrently, clashes persist in the West Bank. Reports suggest a notable Hamas leader might have perished in an airstrike.

Israel announces the conclusion of its extended operation in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, situated in the southern Gaza Strip. During the operation, authorities claim to have annihilated over 250 militants. Additionally, a vast network of Hamas tunnels spanning over 6 kilometers was obliterated. Six captives' remains were also recovered.

Residents of certain neighborhoods in the southern Gaza Strip, who were earlier urged to evacuate, are now permitted to return. The military spokesperson announced this update on the X platform in Arabic. These neighborhoods have now reverted to humanitarian zones. They were initially removed due to Israel's military operations against Hamas in that area. The withdrawn troops are now readying for ensuing operations in the Gaza Strip.

Upon their return to Khan Yunis, residents communicated with the German Press Agency. Some individuals have also expressed their intent to search for missing relatives in the area. Since the war broke out last October, over 40,000 deaths and over 98,000 injuries have been reported in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority. These figures, however, fail to distinguish between civilians and combatants and remain unverified at the moment.

Local Hamas commander possibly killed

While hostilities persist in the Gaza Strip, Israel asserts that it has eliminated three Hamas members in an airstrike. According to eyewitnesses, a fighter jet targeted a car in Sababde, south of Jenin's city. Israel's military confirmed the death of the Hamas's Jenin commander, Wassim Chasem, in the strike. Chasem was reportedly killed while driving in the car. Two additional individuals, described as radicals, attempted to escape but were eliminated in another airstrike by the Israeli military.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military initiated its operation in the West Bank, focusing on countering "terrorism." Minimum of 19 Palestinians lost their lives, as per concurring reports from the Israeli army and the Palestinian health ministry.

On Thursday evening, Israeli forces withdrew from other Palestinian territories. However, violence in Jenin, a stronghold of militant Palestinians, persisted. An AFP journalist documented loud blasts and dense smoke emanating from Jenin's refugee camp.

On Thursday evening, Israel agreed to temporary ceasefires in the Gaza Strip for a polio vaccination campaign, as reported by the WHO. There will be "humanitarian pauses" in the center, south, and north of the coastal strip, lasting for three days each, beginning Sunday. These ceasefires will allow over 640,000 children to receive polio vaccinations.

The Israeli army provides updates on their operations, stating that The Commission has approved the elimination of three prominent Hamas members, including Commander Wassim Chasem, in airstrikes.

