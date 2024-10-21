Israel carries out operations near financial institutions linked to Hezbollah

Across Lebanon, the Israeli military is escalating its campaign against financial institutions tied to Hezbollah, a powerful Shia militia backed by Iran. Overnight, a barrage of attacks were launched against various facilities and establishments linked to Hezbollah's funding of its militant activities against Israel. The Israeli army conceded responsibility, stating that these attacks were aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's financial network within the country.

Targeted facilities included numerous branches of the association Al-Kard Al-Hassan, which is reportedly used by Hezbollah to manage funds used for purchasing weapons and paying off its military personnel. The Israeli army alleges that billions of US dollars are withheld in these branches, some of which is directly attributable to Hezbollah's terrorist activities. This information, however, remains unverified as of now.

Meanwhile, US peace mediator Amos Hochstein is slated to touch down in Lebanon later in the day, aiming to foster a resolution between Hezbollah and Israel.

As Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army spokesperson, elucidated, "In the days to come, we will expose Iran's role in financing Hezbollah's terrorist activities by exploiting civilian infrastructure, businesses, and non-governmental organizations." He urged the populace residing in the vicinity of Hezbollah's financial institutions in Beirut and other parts of the country to evacuate voluntarily.

Shortly thereafter, airstrikes commenced. The Lebanese NNA reported at least eleven consecutive attacks in the Beirut suburbs, while a building near Lebanon's only international airport was also hit. Images circulating online depicted black smoke rising skyward in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Israeli military disclosed a series of videos, one of which demonstrated an airstrike that decimated two multi-story buildings.

The main intention behind the assault on Al-Kard Al-Hassan, a bank for Hezbollah under the garb of an NGO, is to erode Hezbollah's trust from a substantial portion of the Shia community that relies on this association as its banking system, according to the Wall Street Journal. The association allegedly offers ATMs and provides loans without proper authorization or compliance with financial regulations.

The Israeli army's objective is to cripple Hezbollah so that it can neither rebuild nor re-arm following the conflict, a high-ranking Israeli military official revealed before the commencement of the offensive. Israel's air assault in Lebanon has thus far focused on neutralizing Hezbollah's military infrastructure; however, residential buildings have also been demolished and civilian facilities damaged.

Hezbollah commands a powerful presence in Lebanon, with tens of thousands of supporters predominantly stationed along the border with Israel, in Shia-populated neighborhoods in southern Beirut, and in the Bekaa Valley. Simultaneously, the organization exerts immense political influence over Lebanon, which is undergoing a severe economic crisis. The consequences of Israel's offensive in Lebanon are far-reaching; Lebanese security circles reported that several areas in the south have been destroyed beyond recognition, while numerous residential buildings in the Beirut suburbs lay in ruins.

Inevitably, the innocent Lebanese populace bears the brunt of this conflict. Casualty reports show that numerous buildings in Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut remain in ruins, and the Lebanese army, proclaimed to remain neutral during the conflict, has reported losses. The Israeli army disclosed five fatalities and claimed Hezbollah had fired an additional 200 rockets towards Israel during daytime. Sirens resounded throughout northern Israel during the night, as a drone was intercepted over the Jordan Valley in the early morning. This followed a report that a drone launched from Iraq had been shot down over Syria and Hezbollah's alleged drone strike on the Israeli coastal city of Caesarea, aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US mediator Amos Hochstein commenced discussions with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is a Hezbollah ally, in Beirut today. Hezbollah has been politically and militarily endorsed by Iran since it first gained parliamentary representation following the end of the Lebanese civil war in 1992. Although it undertakes charitable activities, Hezbollah also maintains a sizeable military force that is estimated to have tens of thousands of fighters, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union. In Germany, all of Hezbollah's activities have been prohibited since 2020.

Hochstein has been endeavoring to de-escalate the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel for months. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, is expected to travel to the Middle East within the next few days for high-level discussions with the two warring parties. In a TV interview, Vice President Harris reiterated the need for an end to the conflict, while also reaffirming Israel's right to self-defense. Blinken is slated to visit Israel on Tuesday.

"The loss of innocent lives in the Gaza Strip is truly unprecedented, and we must address this reality truthfully," Harris acknowledged. "However, I will consistently advocate for Israel's right to self-defense."

The conflict in Gaza began due to a terrorist act carried out by Hamas and radical Islamic extremists against Israel on October 7, 2023. This brutal attack left approximately 1,200 individuals dead and an additional 250 people captive within the Gaza Strip. The aftermath of this war further intensified the disputes between Israel and Hezbollah.

