Israel calls reports of atrocities lies

According to Israel, Hamas misused the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip as a terrorist quarter. Reports are now circulating that Israeli soldiers abused people and ran over them with a bulldozer when they captured the hospital. Israel denies this.

Israel has rejected reports of atrocities committed by Israeli soldiers at a hospital in the Gaza Strip as lies. The army (IDF) had nothing to do with bodies discovered at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said in a statement. Among other things, a video had been circulated on social media in which a red bulldozer allegedly buries people underneath it at a hospital, it continued. However, this video was from 2013 and had nothing to do with the current deployment of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia.

This was also revealed by a dpa fact check. According to this, the video was uploaded to YouTube more than ten years ago and reportedly shows the suppression of a protest in the Egyptian capital Cairo. The other claims made by both sides cannot yet be independently verified.

Report on the use of bulldozers

A week ago, the news channel Al-Jazeera reported that Israel's army had used a bulldozer to destroy the tents of displaced people in the courtyard of the hospital, killing around 20 people in the process. The US broadcaster CNN then reported again on Saturday on statements by Palestinian eyewitnesses that Israeli soldiers had used a bulldozer to uncover and push together the bodies of victims who had already been buried at the hospital.

They had also shot several doctors even though they had already checked them for terrorist activities, let a military dog bite into a man in a wheelchair and even made fun of victims, according to further accusations. The patients who remained in the hospital could no longer be cared for because there was no drinking water, food or medication. Part of the hospital had been destroyed by shelling and children and other patients had died. This information cannot be independently verified either.

IDF: Weapons were hidden in incubators

The Israeli army rejected the accusations. The IDF was doing everything possible to avoid harming innocent bystanders. The hospital had been misused by Hamas for terrorist activities and was located near one of its headquarters. Israeli soldiers had arrested around 90 Hamas activists in the hospital. Weapons and other military equipment were found hidden in incubators in the infant ward.

In addition, the soldiers had enabled the evacuation of bystanders and injured people before entering the hospital. Only a few dozen civilians refused to leave the area despite warnings from the IDF that an attack was imminent.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1200 people were killed. Israel responded with massive air strikes and, since the end of October, a ground offensive in the area. According to the health authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas, more than 20,400 people have been killed and more than 54,000 injured.

Source: www.ntv.de