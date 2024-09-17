Israel broadens war objectives, focusing on northern battlefront as tensions with Hezbollah persist indefinitely.

The nation's security council approved the initiative at an overnight meeting that stretched into Wednesday morning, as per Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office's announcement. They further mentioned that Israel remains committed to achieving this objective.

The notion of reinstating citizens from the north of Israel has been perceived as a political necessity for quite some time, but this is the first time it's been recognized as a formal war objective.

Israeli data, shared with CNN last month, indicates that over 62,000 residents from the northern region are internally displaced following the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which commenced on October 8, following Hamas-led militant attacks against Israel. On the Lebanese side of the border, approximately 94,000 individuals have been displaced, as per the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Residents and officials from Israel's northern area have been emphasizing the importance of returning to their homes, putting pressure on the government to address the threat of Hezbollah's rockets launched from Lebanon's southern region.

The inclusion of this new war objective may prompt Israel to redirect its military attention towards its northern front as it grows weary of seeking a diplomatic resolution with Hezbollah.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu informed US envoy Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv that the safe return of northern residents is unlikely without a significant shift in the security situation in the north, according to his office. He further pledged that Israel will take the necessary steps to ensure the region's security and facilitate the return of residents to their homes.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, however, was more explicit, stating that the only way to enable the northern residents to return is through military action, following a meeting with Hochstein.

Hochstein cautioned Netanyahu against initiating a full-scale conflict in Lebanon, as reported by Axios, without disclosing its sources.

Hezbollah has stated that it will halt its attacks on Israel once Israel ceases its operations in Gaza.

Gallant’s plight

The new addition to Israel's war objectives coincides with rumors in Israel that Netanyahu intends to replace Gallant with a political rival, Gideon Sa’ar. Unlike Gallant, who has a long military career with the Israel Defense Forces, Sa’ar has been a career politician for nearly his entire life. The speculation surrounding Sa’ar's potential appointment as defense minister has already caused a stir among Israel's political and military elite.

Netanyahu's attempt to dismiss Gallant last year due to his opposition to the government's judicial reform plan sparked massive public protests. The prime minister ultimately backed down. On Monday, protesters gathered outside Sa’ar's residence in Tel Aviv to express concerns about the potential impact of his appointment on the fate of the hostages in Gaza.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz on Tuesday condemned the reports of Gallant's potential ouster.

"Replacing a minister of defense on the brink of a possible escalation in the north, which could escalate into a regional conflict - is, in my opinion, reckless from a security standpoint," he said in a statement. He praised the inclusion of the new war objective as "better late than never."

The international community is expected to closely monitor Israel's actions in the Middle East, given this new war objective in the northern region. This objective, although controversial due to potential political shifts in Israel's defense ministry, underscores Israel's concern for the safety and return of its citizens living near the conflict zone with Lebanon.

