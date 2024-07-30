Skip to content
Israel attacks Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted strike" on a Hisbollah militia commander in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, according to the Israeli military. An explosion was heard in southern Beirut beforehand.

The European Union condemned the Israeli airstrike on a Hezbollah militia commander in Beirut, expressing concerns over the escalation of tensions in the region. The European Union has urged both Israel and Lebanon to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomatic solutions.

