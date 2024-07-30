- Israel attacks Hezbollah commander in Beirut <unk> and reports his "elimination"

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted strike" in the Lebanese capital Beirut against a commander of the Shia militia Hezbollah. The Israeli military reported this. An explosion was heard in the south of Beirut beforehand.

In the attack on a house in a suburb of Lebanon's capital Beirut, high-ranking commander Fuad Shukr was killed. The Israeli military reported this and spoke of "neutralization". There has been no confirmation from Hezbollah so far.

"Hezbollah has crossed a red line."

The commander was responsible for the death of children and young people killed in the rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams, as well as other Israeli civilians, it was said.

Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant had previously reacted on the online platform X and wrote: "Hezbollah has crossed a red line." Earlier in the day, a civilian was killed in a rocket attack on the north of Israel, according to rescue services. There had been rocket alerts in settlements on the border with Lebanon beforehand.

The Lebanese news agency NNA reported a "hostile raid" in the Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik. The Hezbollah-affiliated TV station Al-Manar showed images of chaotic scenes. At least four buildings were damaged in the attack.

As seen on TV, people on the street chanted: "God bless Nasrallah." Others chanted: "Netanyahu will pay the price." Eyewitnesses reported that the attack targeted an eight-story building. According to them, the top floor was hit.

Israel had announced a retaliation strike

After at least 12 people were killed in a rocket attack in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Saturday, the Israeli government announced a retaliation strike. It holds Hezbollah responsible for the attack. The Shia militia denies this. It has repeatedly stated that it has nothing to do with the attack.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, there have been repeated confrontations in the Israeli-Lebanese border region between Israel's army and militant groups such as Hezbollah. The Shia militia says it acts in solidarity with Hamas: it wants to stop its attacks only when there is also a ceasefire in Gaza. Many civilians have been killed on both sides of the border. Tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes on both sides. This is the most serious escalation since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Transparency note: This article has been updated.

The European Union strongly condemned Israel's attack in Beirut, calling for de-escalation in the region. The EU spokesperson stated that the use of force should not be the first response to conflicts.

In response to Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant's statement, the European Union expressed concern over the crossing of perceived "red lines" and urged all parties to exercise restraint and adhere to international law.

