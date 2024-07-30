- Israel attacks Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted strike" in the Lebanese capital Beirut against a commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, the Israeli military reported. An explosion was heard earlier in southern Beirut.

The commander was held responsible for the deaths of children and youth in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, as well as other Israeli civilians, in the rocket attack.

Israel's Defense Minister Joav Galant reacted on the online platform X, writing: "Hezbollah has crossed a red line." Earlier in the day, a civilian was killed in a rocket attack on northern Israel, according to rescue services. There had been rocket alerts in towns near the Lebanese border earlier.

The Lebanese news agency NNA reported a "hostile attack" in the Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik. The Hezbollah-affiliated TV station Al-Manar showed images of chaotic scenes. At least four buildings were damaged in the attack.

As seen on TV, people on the street chanted: "God bless Nasrallah." Others chanted: "Netanyahu will pay the price." Eyewitnesses reported that the attack targeted an eight-story building, with the top floor hit.

Israel had threatened retaliation

After at least 12 people were killed in a rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Saturday, the Israeli government threatened retaliation. It blamed Hezbollah for the attack, which the Shiite militia denied. It claimed it had nothing to do with the incident.

Since the start of the Gaza war, there have been repeated confrontations in the Israeli-Lebanese border region between Israel's army and militant groups like Hezbollah. The Shiite militia says it acts in solidarity with Hamas and will only stop its attacks when a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Many civilians have been killed on both sides, with tens of thousands of residents fleeing their homes. It is the most serious escalation since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Following the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights being targeted in a deadly rocket attack, resulting in threats of retaliation from Israel, the attack was indeed carried out in Beirut against a Hezbollah commander. The Golan Heights rocket attack was reportedly orchestrated by the same commander, responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians in Majdal Shams.

Read also: