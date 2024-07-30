- Israel attacks Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Three days after a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, Israel carried out a "targeted strike" in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, against a commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, the Israeli military reported. An explosion was heard in the southern part of the city beforehand.

The commander was held responsible for the deaths of children and youth in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, as well as other Israeli civilians, in the rocket attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant reacted on the online platform X, writing: "Hezbollah has crossed a red line." Earlier in the day, a civilian was killed in a rocket attack on northern Israel, according to rescue services. There had been rocket alerts in communities along the border with Lebanon beforehand.

The Lebanese news agency NNA reported a "hostile attack" in the Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik. The Hezbollah-affiliated TV station Al-Manar showed images of chaotic scenes. At least four buildings were damaged in the attack.

As seen on TV, people on the street chanted: "God bless Nasrallah." Others chanted: "Netanyahu will pay the price." Eyewitnesses reported that the attack targeted an eight-story building, with the top floor hit.

After at least 12 people were killed in a rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Saturday, the Israeli government announced a retaliation strike. It blamed Hezbollah for the attack, which the militia denied, stating it had no involvement.

Since the start of the Gaza war, there have been repeated confrontations in the Israel-Lebanon border region between Israel's army and militant groups like Hezbollah. The militia says its attacks will stop only when a ceasefire is reached in Gaza as well. Many civilians have been killed on both sides, with tens of thousands of residents fleeing their homes. This is the most significant escalation since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

The commander's actions led to numerous deaths, including children and youth in Majdal Shams and Israeli civilians. Following the Israeli military's report, retaliatory strikes were carried out against this individual, a move that some believe may incur a significant price.

