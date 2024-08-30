Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsCar

Israel announces the demise of three Hamas affiliates in an aerial assault in the Western territory.

On Friday, Israel carried out a significant military operation in the West Bank, involving an air strike, reportedly eliminating three suspected Hamas extremists, as per Israeli sources. Accounts suggest an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle in Sabbadeh, situated south of Jenin's city...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read

Israel announces the demise of three Hamas affiliates in an aerial assault in the Western territory.

An Israeli airforce unit targeted a suspected terror network in close proximity to Jenin, the military announced. A journalist from AFP reported multiple blasts within the refugee camp and a thick cloud of smoke billowing from the area.

Israeli troops pulled back from various Palestinian cities on Thursday night. Despite this, conflict in Jenin, historically a bastion for militant Palestinians, remained ongoing.

Israel's counter-terrorism campaign commenced on Wednesday. By Thursday evening, reports indicated at least 16 Palestinians had been fatally wounded. The United Nations expressed concern that this intervention was exacerbating the already volatile situation in the West Bank.

The massive operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting a substantial surge in terrorist activities in the region over the past year, featuring close to 150 shootings and bombings emanating from the impacted zones. Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz articulated that the objective of the operation was to break down the "Iranian-Islamist terror network" existing in the region.

Since the initiation of conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2008, the situation in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli control since 1967, has markedly worsened.

The Israeli military deployed troops in their counter-terrorism operation, using their vehicles, including cars, to move throughout the area. Despite the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some cities, a car could still be seen amidst the chaos and smoke in Jenin.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.
Hot-Topics

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.

A 38-year-old individual was convicted by the Regional Court of Cologne for committing severe sexual assault against a minor in a hairdressing salon. On Friday, the court handed down a sentence of three and a half years in prison to the offender, as communicated by the judicial body.

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest