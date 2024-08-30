Israel announces the demise of three Hamas affiliates in an aerial assault in the Western territory.

An Israeli airforce unit targeted a suspected terror network in close proximity to Jenin, the military announced. A journalist from AFP reported multiple blasts within the refugee camp and a thick cloud of smoke billowing from the area.

Israeli troops pulled back from various Palestinian cities on Thursday night. Despite this, conflict in Jenin, historically a bastion for militant Palestinians, remained ongoing.

Israel's counter-terrorism campaign commenced on Wednesday. By Thursday evening, reports indicated at least 16 Palestinians had been fatally wounded. The United Nations expressed concern that this intervention was exacerbating the already volatile situation in the West Bank.

The massive operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting a substantial surge in terrorist activities in the region over the past year, featuring close to 150 shootings and bombings emanating from the impacted zones. Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz articulated that the objective of the operation was to break down the "Iranian-Islamist terror network" existing in the region.

Since the initiation of conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2008, the situation in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli control since 1967, has markedly worsened.

The Israeli military deployed troops in their counter-terrorism operation, using their vehicles, including cars, to move throughout the area. Despite the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some cities, a car could still be seen amidst the chaos and smoke in Jenin.

