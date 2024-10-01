Skip to content
Israel announces initiation of restricted ground operation within Lebanon

 and  Viktoria Klein
Israeli forces are reportedly pushing further into Lebanese territory.
Israel's military initiated a "restrained, area-specific" land assault in Lebanon, as per US reports. Villages are reportedly experiencing raids.

Israel's military announced the commencement of a "restrained, area-specific" land operation in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's objectives in the southern part of the adjacent nation. Villages close to the Israeli border are experiencing "targeted" land invasions, as per the military's statement. These targets were deemed an "instant danger" to Israeli communities situated in northern Israel. Hezbollah acknowledged launching an attack on Israeli soldiers near the border.

Prior to this, Israel's military disclosed that the plan for the operation had been underway for several months and was given the green light by political leadership. Israel and the Lebanese Shia militia, Hezbollah, have been exchanging rocket or artillery fire over the border since the start of the Gaza conflict about a year ago.

Just hours prior, the US confirmed a corresponding land operation by Israel. According to Reuters, sources from Lebanese security claimed the Lebanese army had withdrawn from the border with Israel, with soldiers now stationed five kilometers north of it.

The Israeli military stated that the land operation is aimed at countering Hezbollah's activities, implying a continuous phase of Fighting. With the border villages being targeted, residents are fearing the escalation of Fighting due to the military's land invasions.

