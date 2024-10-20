Israel announces assault on Hezbollah's main headquarters

The Israeli military allegedly struck a covert Hezbollah intelligence facility and an underground ammunition plant in Beirut's outskirts, as per their accounts. Efforts were made prior to the attack to minimize harm to civilians.

No injuries have been confirmed, although the reports cannot be substantiated independently. The Israeli Air Force shared a footage of the strike on the platform X, which showed bombs dropping onto a multi-storey structure.

Furthermore, a senior Hezbollah leader reportedly lost his life in southern Lebanon, as per the army's declaration. He had a history of leading assaults against Israel and had overseen skirmishes near the Bint Jubail border area. In addition, the military asserted that they took out a key communications specialist and the chief of a weapons manufacturing division within Hezbollah.

On the other hand, Hezbollah announced fresh assaults on Israel's northern regions. Rockets alarms activated once more in Haifa's port city. According to military reports, approximately 70 projectiles were launched from Lebanon at Israel. Some were nullified by the missile defense system, while others struck areas in the northern region. Firefighters were required to extinguish several blazes triggered by the impacts.

The escalation of Conflict in the Middle East continues, as Hezbollah retaliates with rocket attacks on Israel's northern regions after the alleged strike on their facilities. The ongoing conflict poses a threat to civilians on both sides, with rocket alarms activating in Haifa's port city and several fires resulting from the impacts.

