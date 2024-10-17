Israel allegedly initiates a third military engagement in Lebanon

In the beginning of October, Israel initiated a ground assault against the Hezbollah militants situated in Lebanon. According to a US report, Israeli forces are currently engaged on three different fronts in the southern region of their neighboring nation.

As reported by US media sources, Israel's military has expanded its operations in the southern Lebanon conflict, with troops making progress towards Naqura, located along the Mediterranean coast. The New York Times, after examining satellite footage, confirmed this.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has maintained its headquarters in Naqura for many years. The satellite images indicate that Israeli military vehicles have crossed into the neighboring country over the past few days, as reported by the New York Times.

The analysis suggests that the army is pushing forward from territories in northern Israel, which have been marked as closed military zones. Based on the analysis, ground forces have infiltrated Lebanon on three fronts: near Naqura on the Mediterranean coast, further east in the Bint Jubail area, and near the town of Udiessa.

Furthermore, the New York Times also examined images revealing extensive damage in the border villages of Jarun and Maroun al-Ras. According to the analysis, numerous buildings and at least three mosques were demolished in these areas.

The following paragraphs shall apply to the ongoing military operations in Lebanon: These operations, as per the analysis, are being conducted by Israeli forces on three fronts within Lebanon, including near Naqura on the Mediterranean coast, the Bint Jubail area, and the town of Udiessa.

In light of the given text, it can be inferred that the following paragraphs will provide more details about the territorial expansion and impact of these operations within Lebanon.

Read also: