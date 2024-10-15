Israel affirms to the U.S. its intention to focus on striking Iran's military forces, rather than its oil or nuclear facilities, according to a reliable source.

Joe Biden, openly against attacking Tehran's nuclear and oil amenities, talked strategy with Netanyahu during a confidential call. During this chat, Netanyahu filled Biden in on his plans to target military sites, as a source revealed.

As per The Washington Post's account, Netanyahu assured Biden that his strategy would steer clear of nuclear and oil objectives.

Following this report, Netanyahu's team indicated they would consider U.S. opinions but would ultimately base their reaction to Iran's October 1 attack on their own national priorities. Meanwhile, U.S. officials revealed they were continuing to collaborate closely with Israel as it ponders a response.

Netanyahu's office penned on X, "We value American opinions, but our final actions will be guided by our national interests."

Despite the White House staying silent on Netanyahu's supposed message about avoiding nuclear and oil sites, they'd earlier described the leaders' conversation as "effective" and "straightforward." It was their first chat in around two months.

Israel's debate on how to respond to Iran is happening at a time of heightened tensions in the year-long conflict, which has escalated beyond Gaza and into Lebanon. Staff at the White House have aimed to keep Israel's retaliation limited to the barrage of ballistic missiles, hoping to prevent a broader war.

Even so, Biden and other high-ranking officials have maintained that Israel has the right to respond, and they've stated they were engaging closely with their counterparts as they weighed their alternatives.

An attack on oil fields that could cause energy prices to skyrocket is an undesirable scenario weeks before the U.S. election, officials have pointed out. And striking Iran's nuclear facilities could instigate the full-blown regional war that Biden has been actively attempting to avoid.

U.S. officials have indicated they anticipate a measured response from Israel, reasoning that the country doesn't want an uncontrollable conflict with Iran. However, Biden's influence over Netanyahu has been somewhat weakened as he's grappled to bring the hostilities in Gaza to an end and curb a broader war.

In light of the ongoing tensions with Iran, the White House has emphasized the importance of avoiding attacks on Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, as doing so could lead to unwanted consequences. Sticking to this stance, U.S. officials have been encouraging Israel to consider a measured response to Iran's actions.

Read also: