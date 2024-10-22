Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe killing

Israel acknowledges the demise of Nasrallah's most promising prospective heir.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
In contrast to Nasrallah, Safi al-Din publicly expressed his views, notably at the June funeral of...
In contrast to Nasrallah, Safi al-Din publicly expressed his views, notably at the June funeral of a Hezbollah commander.

Israel acknowledges the demise of Nasrallah's most promising prospective heir.

Following the alleged demise of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's successor candidate, Haschim Safi al-Din, Israel's military claims responsibility. This high-ranking Hezbollah official was reportedly "taken out" in Beirut around a month ago, as per Israeli military's statement. Furthermore, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence service, Ali Hussein Hasima, was also said to have met his end. Hasima was believed to be orchestrating numerous assaults on Israeli troops.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite militia, has yet to confirm the fatalities of both individuals. According to sources, Safi al-Din perished in an attack targeting Hezbollah's intelligence service headquarters in a Beirut suburb. A member of Hezbollah's revered Shura Council, the man played a crucial role in the terrorist organization's decision-making and political guidance.

Safi al-Din, Nasrallah's relative

As head of the Executive Council, Safi al-Din held significant sway within Hezbollah's leadership. Known as Nasrallah's maternal cousin, Safi al-Din was also reportedly the father-in-law of the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who fell victim to a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020. In Nasrallah's absence from Lebanon, Safi al-Din reportedly assumed the role of Hezbollah's secretary-general. He was accused of masterminding terrorist activities against Israel.

Safi al-Din, believed to be around 60 years old, hails from the Lebanese village of Dair Kanun al-Nahr. His alleged training in Iran dates back to the 1980s. In 2008, he rose to prominence as the head of the Executive Council, presiding over Hezbollah's political, organizational, and social aspects.

Unlike the reclusive Nasrallah, whose whereabouts were under wraps, Safi al-Din remained publicly active at Hezbollah events until his purported demise. In mid-June, he delivered a eulogy at a militia commander's funeral. Following a series of explosions decimating Hezbollah's communication devices elsewhere in Beirut two weeks prior, Safi al-Din threatened revenge against Israel in a rousing speech.

Safi al-Din linked to US military attack

Israeli military operations have primarily targeted military commanders rather than high-ranking political figures within Hezbollah. Israel has also claimed responsibility for the assassination of previous leader Abbas al-Mussawi in 1992, whom Nasrallah succeeded.

The US and Saudi Arabia designated Safi al-Din a terrorist in 2017. They hold him accountable, among other things, for the catastrophic suicide bombing on the US Marine Corps headquarters in Beirut in 1983, which resulted in the loss of 241 American soldiers. He is also alleged to have gone by the name Safieddine in certain reports.

Despite the estimated losses sustained by Hezbollah, the militia is predicted to carry on its ongoing conflict with Israel, though potentially at a weakened capacity. In 2021, Safi al-Din vowed, "It may require one war, two wars, or three wars, as well as multiple confrontations, but in the end, Israel must be demolished and brought to its end."

The killing of Safi al-Din, Nasrallah's maternal cousin and Hezbollah's former acting secretary-general, has yet to be officially confirmed by the organization. According to Israeli military claims, Safi al-Din was allegedly responsible for masterminding terrorist activities against Israel.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public