Isabell Werth currently competes on Thomas Müller's expensively-purchased steed

D'avie clinched the World Championship title twice prior to being acquired by Lisa and Thomas Müller, leaving further victories out of reach. Now, the world's top equestrian athlete, Isabell Werth, is in charge of the mare. Werth has been associated with the Müllers for some time and has mentored Lisa in the past.

Upon purchasing D'avie, Thomas Müller was thrilled and shared his equestrian vocabulary, expressing his admiration for the horse's powerful gallop and exceptional hindquarters. With high hopes, the two-time champion was moved from Denmark to Germany by the Müllers. However, success has yet to materialize.

Now, Werth is stepping in to lend a hand. The eight-time Olympic champion has been training Lisa Müller for quite some time, but during the recent show in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, she also took a turn riding the highly talented D'avie, completing two tests. Werth explained, "It's easier to provide advice once you've ridden the horse yourself."

The horse is valued at millions

When the Müllers bought D'avie and registered it in their ownership in January 2021, German national coach Monica Theodorescu pointed out, "They've made a substantial investment." With an estimated worth of several million euros, the horse took the World Championship title in 2018 and 2019. Theodorescu added, "They need patience."

The buzz was palpable, especially after Lisa Müller achieved triumph in a Grand Prix with the horse Stand by me at the Stuttgart World Cup in 2019. She seemed destined for greatness, was promoted to the perspective squad - and then was presented with a two-time World Champion of young horses.

Now, D'avie is twelve years old. Expectations are high, but they have yet to be met. Following mediocre placings at poorly attended shows like Budapest in 2021, the horse placed sixth at Donaueschingen more recently, earning a score of 68.391% in the Grand Prix.

A triumph in Werth's test ride

The renewed partnership is a new opportunity to unlock the horse's true potential. "This gives both more confidence," said Werth regarding their test in Hagen, where they placed second and first. "It's about support." Werth acknowledged, "There are areas for improvement."

"Now she's back home," reported Werth. To Otterfing, south of Munich, where the Müllers manage the Gut Wettlkam stud. Here, both training and breeding take place. A portion of D'Avie's frozen semen sells for 800 euros, plus 7% VAT.

Werth's rides on the stallion in Hagen are not likely to be the last. Additional shows are on the schedule, Werth informed, adding, "He'll certainly return to my stable for a show preparation." And the possibility of Werth completely taking over the reins of the two-time World Champion of young horses? Werth was quick to dismiss this idea, definitively stating, "That's not in question!"

