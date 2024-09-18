Is this a surreal scenario or an illusion: Video depicts a prisoner swap?

16:03 Ukraine: Russian Advance in Kursk Stalls

The "Kyiv Post" was there during the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine on September 14, catching the initial chats between freshly freed Ukrainian soldiers and their families. As part of the swap, 103 soldiers were returned to their homelands. The Russian soldiers were apprehended during the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

Ukrainian sources report a halt in the Russian advance in Kursk, their region. A Ukrainian regional command spokesperson informed AFP that the Russians attempted an attack from the flanks, but were eventually thwarted. The situation is now stable and "under control," according to the spokesperson, Oleksiji Dmitratschkiwsky. Russia has reportedly achieved some minor victories, but these achievements have now turned into a near-encirclement, the military spokesperson said. According to his reports, thousands of Russian civilians are still in the territory occupied by the Ukrainian forces in Kursk.

15:42 Germany Intends to Provide Additional Medical Assistance for Ukraine

The German government is giving an extra €50 million for the medical care of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner commented, "We continue to stand by Ukraine's side." With this plan, they intend to provide security for necessary treatments in Germany. German hospitals have already treated 1,173 severely injured and hurt Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, according to the Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. She said this help is a humanitarian matter and will be continued. The costs for the treatment of war-wounded will be settled later in a straightforward manner by the Federal Administration office.

15:07 Shooting Incident at Russian Online Retailer's Headquarters

At least three individuals were hurt during an attempted raid at the Moscow headquarters of Russian online retailer Wildberries. One person lost their life, as reported by the Russian media. Businesswoman Tatjana Bakaltschuk explained on Telegram that her ex-husband Vladislav Bakaltschuk and two former Wildberries managers had attempted to seize the Moscow offices of Wildberries.

14:43 India May Continue Purchasing Russian Oil Unless Sanctioned

India has admitted it will keep purchasing Russian oil as long as the country is not under sanctions. Online media outlet "Ukrajinska Prawda" reported this, quoting Reuters. Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "If companies are not affected by sanctions, I shall certainly buy from the cheapest source." He added that other European countries and Japanese companies also purchase Russian oil. India reportedly receives 88% of its oil imports and is the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer. Russia's trade with India has reportedly doubled since 2022.

14:05 Munz: No Concerns from Kremlin over F-16s in Ukraine

The first Western F-16 fighter jets are now operational in Ukraine, but due to the lack of authority to launch missiles deep into Russia, the Kremlin is not overly concerned, explains ntv's Rainer Munz from Moscow.

13:45 Kremlin: Stoltenberg's Comments on Long-Range Weapons Dangerous

Russia criticized NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's comments as "dangerous." In an interview with "The Times," he suggested that it would not be a red line for Russia if Ukraine was allowed to strike targets deeper into Russia with Western weapons of longer range. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow said, "This provocative disregard for Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements is an unwise and unprofessional action." Russian President Putin warned that if countries permit the use of longer-range missiles, these countries would directly become involved in the conflict.

13:17 Experts Find Explosives and Military Equipment in Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russian soldiers early in the war, contains armed troops and military equipment. Moreover, anti-personnel mines have been laid around the plant's inner and outer fences, as reported by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA). IAEA experts were prohibited from inspecting certain parts of the turbine halls during the entire reporting period, and the NPP has been a source of concern since its occupation. Just four weeks ago, a cooling tower also caught fire.

12:41 Kremlin Warns of Intensified Tensions in Middle East after Pager Explosions

Following the mass explosion of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon, the Kremlin in Moscow has issued a warning about potential escalations in an "explosive" region. Dmitri Peskow, the Kremlin spokesperson, stated, "Whatever happened, it will certainly lead to a further increase in tensions." Lebanon is situated in a highly volatile area, and every event like this has the potential to trigger further conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry describes the incident as another instance of "hybrid warfare" against Lebanon.

12:24 Ukraine Enhances Budget by over 10 Billion Euros for SoldiersThe Ukrainian government has approved an extra budget of over 10 billion euros, primarily for military expenditures. This increase in spending elevates the overall budget to around 81 billion euros, marking a 13% rise. The main reason behind this budget amendment is to disburse September bonuses to soldiers and troops stationed at the frontlines.

11:36 Sharma: F-16 Jets May Not Bring Significant ChangeUkrainian President Zelenskyj has made a request for 128 F-16 fighter jets to obtain aerial supremacy. However, only around 60 aircraft have been promised by foreign nations, which is less than half the required number. Kavita Sharma, a correspondent from ntv, views this as a promising step with the commencement of aircraft delivery and pilot training. Nevertheless, there are initial challenges with the utilized weapons systems.

11:16 Ukrainian Spy Agency: Ukraine Responsible for Russian Depot AttackA source from the Ukrainian Intelligence Service (SBU) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the previous night's attack on a large ammunition depot in Russian Toropez, housing missiles and other weapons, was carried out by Ukraine. The source added that the garage "was erased from the face of the earth" after the impact of Ukrainian drones, resulting in an enormous explosion. The Ukrainian SBU is working alongside their military counterparts to systematically reduce the enemy's rocket capabilities, utilized for attacking Ukrainian cities. Plans are being developed to execute similar operations against other Russian military facilities.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Allowed to Bid for Ramstein ContractFor the first time, Ukrainian drone manufacturers can participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition under the Ramstein format. This offers Ukrainian manufacturers the chance to bid in two different categories: First-Person-View (FPV) drones and interception drones. Ukrainian officials consider this as a significant boost to local production, with all proposals evaluated by the Drone Coalition. Winners will receive contracts for further testing. If successful, the Ramstein states plan to commission the competition winners for large-scale production.

10:27 Video Emerges of Russian Depot AttackAlthough the Kremlin has not officially acknowledged it, Tver region's governor announced on Telegram that Ukrainian drone strikes caused a major fire at a weapons depot. Residents were evacuated, and online footage of the inferno is circulating.

09:39 Casualties in Kharkiv and ZaporizhzhiaKharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was subjected to another heavy Russian aerial assault the previous day. Guided bombs detonated in several districts, resulting in 9 injured individuals. This is yet another instance in a series of recent civil assaults. A woman was killed, and 43 others, including 4 children, were wounded by a precision bomb in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. Russian airstrikes on nearby settlements were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in the deaths of two more individuals.

08:46 Energy Facilities in Sumy Attacked AgainLocal authorities in Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian city, claim that energy infrastructure was targeted by Russian drones for the second consecutive day. Although no causalities have been reported, the repeated attacks have placed immense stress on the energy supply system. On Tuesday, Russian drones and rockets attacked the energy infrastructure in the Sumy city and region, leaving over 280,000 homes without power for some time, according to the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff Records 1,130 Russian Casualties in 24 HoursAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, 1,130 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in the previous 24 hours. Since the initiation of the full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022, Ukraine has documented 637,010 enemy casualties. Ukrainian forces have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks, as per their own records in the last 24 hours.

07:55 Ukrainian Air Force Finalizes F-16 Deployment PlansUkrainian President Zelenskyy announced that the deployment plans for Western F-16 fighter aircraft have been finalized by the Ukrainian Air Force and Ministry of Defense. Additionally, discussions were held with air commanders on the prospect of augmenting the air fleet and expanding pilot training. Given the recurring casualties, some voices in Kyiv advocate for more comprehensive initial pilot training, which currently spans a duration of 40 days. Ukraine is anticipated to receive around 60 F-16 jets, as only a few have been delivered so far.

07:19 Russian Military Repels Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Multiple RegionsThe Russian Defense Ministry reports multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on several regions. The air defense successfully intercepted 54 Ukrainian drones across five Russian regions in the last 24 hours, according to TASS. Half of the drones were shot down over the border region of Kursk, and the remainder were eliminated over Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, and Oryol. The TASS report does not mention the Tver region, where reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on a major munitions depot sparking a fire in the city of Toropets emerged, leading to the evacuation of residents.

06:57 Military Bloggers: Intense Fire Ravages Russian Munitions DepotAs per military bloggers, the Ukrainian assault on the Russian town of Toropets in the Tver area has ignited a large munitions storage facility. This facility, as reported by bloggers, has undergone significant expansion recently, and now houses 42 fortified bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. According to former Russian intelligence operative Igor Girkin, the situation in the region remains under control, as he stated on Telegram. Based on their data analysis, Ukrainian military bloggers believe substantial damage has been inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader: AfD and BSW Spread Russian NarrativesThe Green Party's deputy parliamentary group leader, Konstantin von Notz, suggests a parliamentary debate on Russian influence operations in Germany. "The internal documents of the Russian propaganda factory SDA reveal in a clear manner the insidious methods through which Russian entities meddle with our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the interior politician. "With the AfD, BSW, and other collaborators propagating Russian narratives in public and parliaments, damaging alliances are formed to undermine German interests jointly. Supporters of Ukraine are targeted, spied upon, and efforts are made to publicly disparage them."

05:42 Russian Trolls Distribute Fake Videos about Kamala HarrisAccording to research conducted by software giant Microsoft, Russian actors have intensified their disinformation campaign against U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group affiliated with the Kremlin, named Storm-1516, has released two fabricated videos since late August to discredit Harris and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a group of Harris supporters allegedly assaulting a participant at a supposed Trump rally. The other video features an actor promoting the false claim that Harris was responsible for a 2011 accident in which a girl was injured, leaving her disabled, and fled the scene. Both videos are reported to have received millions of views.

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian TverA Ukrainian drone strike, as per Russian reports, has caused a fire in the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone ignited a fire in the western part of the region in the city of Toropez, leading to partial evacuation of residents, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya, via the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze. The origin of the fire is not immediately apparent. Russian air defense units are reportedly still engaging enemy drones to repel a "massive drone attack" on the city. The town, having a population slightly over 11,000, allegedly houses a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, as per a 2018 report by the state news agency RIA.

03:57 Russian Governors Report Drone AttacksUkraine is targeting several regions in western Russia with drones, as claimed by local governors. Seven Ukrainian drones have been shot down in the Smolensk region near the border with Belarus, according to Governor Vasily Anochin via the Telegram messaging app. Russian air defense has eliminated a drone over the Orjol region, as stated by Governor Andrei Klychkov on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones have been downed over the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. The government in Kyiv asserts that the attacks target military, energy, and transport infrastructure essential to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Triangle Trade: US Investigates Possible Uranium Trade Circumvention with ChinaThe U.S. government is probing a potential bypass of the ban on Russian uranium imports into the U.S. by China. There are concerns that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting its domestic production to the U.S., as reported by Reuters from government sources. "We are worried that the ban on Russian uranium imports may be bypassed," said Jon Indall of the US Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to cut off the Russian tap and suddenly all the material comes from China. We've asked the Commerce Department to investigate this." The U.S. Commerce Department did not initially respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Insider: US Intends to Boost Oil ReservesThe U.S. government plans to expand its strategic oil reserves, as per an insider. The U.S. aims to buy up to six million barrels of oil, considering the current low prices, a source familiar with the matter revealed. If the purchase is completed, it will be the largest such addition since a major release in 2022, which was then the "largest oil reserve release in history." In response to skyrocketing gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government sold substantial amounts of oil from its strategic reserve in 2022, which was then the "largest oil reserve release in history."

00:45 Two Killed, Five Injured in Attack in ZaporizhzhiaRussia attacked the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, resulting in the death of at least two civilians and injuring five more, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. He later clarified that Russia had "heavily assaulted" the community of Komyshuvakha in the region. Several buildings and an infrastructure facility were also damaged. Emergency services continue to operate at the scene, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to "Kyiv Independent."

11:38 PM U.S. UN Ambassador: We've observed Zelensky's strategyU.S. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentions that the U.S. side has noticed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fresh "peace strategy." According to "European Pravda," this information stems from a press conference at UN headquarters. "We've observed President Zelensky's peace strategy. We believe it's a tactic that could be effective. We need to comprehend how we can contribute to that," she continued. The U.S. ambassador expressed optimism regarding the peace situation, without providing further details. Thomas-Greenfield is likely referring to the strategy known as the "victory plan" in Ukrainian circles, which Zelensky introduced last month.

10:29 PM False alarm in Latvia: Misinterpreted flying object was a bird flockFalse alarm in Latvia: An alarming incident suggesting an invasion of Latvia's Baltic NATO airspace by an unidentified flying object ended up being harmless. The object, which approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed into Eastern Kraslava, was actually a group of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta reported this, citing the air force. Initially, Latvia's Defense Ministry in Riga had reported an unidentified flying object. Consequently, NATO interception aircraft stationed at the Lielvarde base were deployed to track the airspace, but they failed to detect any suspicious objects.

10:59 PM Moldova and Germany seal agreement on cybersecurityMoldova and Germany are ratcheting up their war against "Putin's hybrid attacks" with a cybersecurity agreement. According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau, Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to continue utilizing his hybrid attacks against Europe, specifically Moldova, as a tool for destabilization. "But that's precisely why we're boosting our own efforts," she said. By offering IT equipment, information exchange, and training, they aim to "thwart cyberattacks in Moldova and expose disinformation."

