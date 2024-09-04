Political alignment in Thuringia's administration - Is there set to be an interaction with the coachman?

In the establishment of the administration in Thuringia, as per declarations from the Thuringian BSW leadership, Sahra Wagenknecht is set to partake in debates surrounding war and peace. Her party, the Alliance for Progress and Social Justice (BSW), potentially stands to be a component in the fresh state government.

The CDU held preliminary discourses with the BSW and the SPD. As per Thuringia's BSW chairwoman Katja Wolf, a first meeting is scheduled for the upcoming week. Wolf expressed her belief that the CDU won't evade discussing this topic with Wagenknecht. "Sahra Wagenknecht has consistently expressed her desire to actively involve herself in the matter of war and peace, and I find that highly reasonable," Wolf shared at a state press conference in Erfurt.

However, Wolf underlined that Wagenknecht doesn't envision herself playing a role in potential coalition talks. She also anticipates that Wagenknecht won't take part in exploratory talks at this juncture in general. Yet, she remains determined to engage in conversations regarding war and peace: "As a result, there will undoubtedly be a dialogue with Sahra Wagenknecht, and that's a positive development."

Party founder Wagenknecht had revealed prior to the election that she intended to partake in the process of any government formation, which left the CDU and SPD in a state of bewilderment.

CDU leader Mario Voigt had persistently asserted that he's not in favor of meddling from Berlin or the Saarland, where Wagenknecht resides.

