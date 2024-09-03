Harry's U.K. Resurgence Rumors Persist

- Is there genuine intent behind his return plans?

At 39, Harry is the talk of the town, with whispers circulating in the U.K. right before his birthday on September 15. While some speculate that he's planning a royal comeback and partial reentry into his homeland, others brush off this notion altogether.

Harry resides in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan, 43, and their children. They left their royal duties and moved to North America in 2020. Since then, they've voiced criticisms of the royal family, including in Harry's memoir "Spare." Recently, the "Mail on Sunday" dropped a bombshell, suggesting Harry is plotting a comeback, citing unnamed sources.

Allegedly, Harry has sought guidance from trusted figures from his past in the U.K. This is said to be the initial move in a strategy to redeem Harry's tarnished reputation. The plan includes spending more time in his home country, but there's no mention of a permanent return to England. The aim seems to be to mend ties with his father, King Charles III (75), and potentially reunite with the family to some degree. However, relations between Harry and his father have been strained for years, and sources claim his connection with his older brother and heir, Prince William (42), is non-existent.

Reports suggest Harry's public image has suffered, but a friend claims he's concocted a plan to re-enter British society. Initially, Harry could handle simple public duties with minimal fanfare, a move that may also boost his popularity with the public.

No Return Plans for Harry?

However, sources from the BBC and the "Telegraph" paint a contrasting picture. Trustworthy sources have reportedly informed the UK's public broadcaster that Harry has no intention of returning to his homeland permanently or formally integrating back into royal life.

According to the "Telegraph," Harry has no comeback plans, citing insiders who claim he has "no interest" in resuming duties in the U.K. and is firmly committed to his future in the U.S. Only time will tell who's spinning the truth.

