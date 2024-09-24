Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe historical

Is there a picture from 1941 that seemingly suggests the concept of temporal displacement?

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read
In the depicted image, is there an iPad concealed on its right side?
In the depicted image, is there an iPad concealed on its right side?

Is there a picture from 1941 that seemingly suggests the concept of temporal displacement?

The web is always buzzing with intriguing theories and sometimes, plain nonsense. It's particularly fascinating when it comes to peculiar occurrences, as evident by a fresh debate that's garnering attention.

At the core of this conversation is a photo captured by photographer Edwin Rosskam of the Farm Security Administration in 1941 in Chicago. Rosskam, a German-born American who immigrated to the US in 1919 and passed away in 1985, captures a line of individuals queuing outside a cinema during the heyday of Hollywood stars like Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, and James Stewart.

The intrigue begins at the photo's right edge, where an individual in a hat, barely visible, is holding something. This is where internet-fueled speculation commences. A Redditor sparked a debate years ago, arguing that this image might be evidence for time travel.

Tablet or Holy Text?

There's a possibility that the object is a tablet, the Redditor proposes, referring to the popular Apple product launched in 2010. On the other hand, computer technology in the 1940s was still primitive. Time travel being purely a literary concept at this point, this argument has its critics and believers.

Yet, even within this enthusiastic community, there are many skeptics. They suggest that the object is more like a book, a Bible, a notebook, or an old, leather-bound journal.

Post this entertaining debate, the users revert to discussing the main theme of the Reddit thread – the lifestyle of the past, 50 or 100 years ago.

In the comments, the individuals in the photo, including several children, are lauded for their classy attire. Dressed in their Sunday best, they're appreciated for their fashion sense. "They're all so well-dressed. Part of me wishes we'd dress up for the little things, and then I wonder if I'll even brush my teeth today," shared one user. Another user praises their appearance, stating, "Look at them, they look great in their suits and boots."

So, while the photo might not be proof of time travel, it certainly appears to have triggered contemplation.

The historical debate surrounding Rosskam's photograph has brought up an interesting point, as some suggest that the object the man is holding could be a modern-day tablet, given its introduction in 2010. However, others argue that it more likely represents a common object from the 1940s, such as a book or a diary, considering the limited technology available at the time.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
Panorama

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace. A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg
Panorama

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company. Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public. The high-rise, regarded as

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
B. Faces accusations of multiple wrongdoings.
Panorama

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation. In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public