Sam Smith - Is the singer single again?

Sam Smith (31) is reportedly single again. The British pop star is said to have split up with his boyfriend Christian Cowan (27). This was reported by "Mail Online", citing a source who confirmed the break-up. The insider revealed: "Sam and Christian have decided to end their relationship before Christmas. They are still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers."

Smith apparently doesn't want to stay single for long, however, because according to the British tabloid, the music star can already be found on a celebrity dating app again. The insider also revealed that Smith wants to explore options: "Sam has signed up to the dating app Raya again and is already making contact with new people ... It's a new year and a fresh start for Smith."

First kisses a year ago

Christian Cowan has a number of celebrity clients, including Lady Gaga (37) and Jennifer Lopez (54). He also designed the costumes for Sam Smith's music video "I'm Not Here To Make Friends", which was released in January 2023. Around the same time, the music star and the British designer were photographed kissing for the first time in New York and then spotted together in London and Paris. They were last photographed together on December 14.

Sam Smith previously dated actor Brandon Flynn (30), who starred in "Dead Girls Don't Lie". They broke up in 2018 after just eight months of dating. One year after breaking up with Brandon, the music star came out as non-binary.

Sam Smith became internationally famous with the theme song "Writing's on the Wall" for the 24th "James Bond" film "Spectre" (2015). Smith was awarded the Oscar in the "Best Song" category for the song in February 2016.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de