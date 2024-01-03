Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsrumorchristian cowanchristmasseparationsam smithsinglerelationshipdating

Is the singer single again?

Singer Sam Smith is reportedly single again - and according to rumors has already been spotted on a celebrity dating app.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Singer Sam Smith at designer Christian Cowan's fashion show in early 2023..aussiedlerbote.de
Singer Sam Smith at designer Christian Cowan's fashion show in early 2023..aussiedlerbote.de

Sam Smith - Is the singer single again?

Sam Smith (31) is reportedly single again. The British pop star is said to have split up with his boyfriend Christian Cowan (27). This was reported by "Mail Online", citing a source who confirmed the break-up. The insider revealed: "Sam and Christian have decided to end their relationship before Christmas. They are still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers."

Smith apparently doesn't want to stay single for long, however, because according to the British tabloid, the music star can already be found on a celebrity dating app again. The insider also revealed that Smith wants to explore options: "Sam has signed up to the dating app Raya again and is already making contact with new people ... It's a new year and a fresh start for Smith."

First kisses a year ago

Christian Cowan has a number of celebrity clients, including Lady Gaga (37) and Jennifer Lopez (54). He also designed the costumes for Sam Smith's music video "I'm Not Here To Make Friends", which was released in January 2023. Around the same time, the music star and the British designer were photographed kissing for the first time in New York and then spotted together in London and Paris. They were last photographed together on December 14.

Sam Smith previously dated actor Brandon Flynn (30), who starred in "Dead Girls Don't Lie". They broke up in 2018 after just eight months of dating. One year after breaking up with Brandon, the music star came out as non-binary.

Sam Smith became internationally famous with the theme song "Writing's on the Wall" for the 24th "James Bond" film "Spectre" (2015). Smith was awarded the Oscar in the "Best Song" category for the song in February 2016.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Raise your leg

Would you like a little more? Audi is launching a special edition of the Q8 e-tron to coincide with the Dakar Rally. In addition to a few visual extras such as a roof basket and flared wheel arches, the body is also 65 millimetres higher. is also 65 millimeters higher. We ventured out into...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public