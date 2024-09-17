Is Stefan Raab capable of managing the excitement?

"Hey, Stefan Raab's back in the game! He took a few blows in his boxing match against Regina Halmich, but now the 57-year-old is ready to throw some punches in the entertainment world again. Check out the ntv podcast 'Ditt & Datt & Dittrich' as they delve into the return of this icon who's set to stir up TV once more."

Following an impressive return, renowned entertainer Stefan Raab has officially signaled his venture back into the world of showbiz. The upcoming entertainment and quiz show "You Don't Win a Million Here," airing on Wednesdays at 8:10 PM on RTL, signals the start of his ambitious TV comeback. Additional formats are currently in development. The "King of Kotelett" is back in action!

On the ntv podcast "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich," Verena and Ronny discuss this week the enduring impact of an individual who revolutionized German television for over a decade. They also ponder whether Raab's triumphant return may have set the bar too high. There's no denying his prowess in entertainment, but the question remains: will his one-of-a-kind humor stay relevant in 2024?

