Is she turning her back on music for good?

Selena Gomez (31) wants to shift down a gear professionally. The US star appeared on the latest episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman (54), Will Arnett (53) and Sean Hayes (53). The actress and singer revealed that she now only wants to focus on one aspect of her career.

"I started having a lot of fun with music, and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time ["Wizards of Waverly Place," 2007-2012] and I thought it was really fun, so I just kept going, but the older I get, the more I want to find something to focus on," she explained in the podcast, according to Deadline.

And the "Only Murders in the Building" star (since 2021) added that the focus will probably be on her acting career: "I feel like I still have an album in me, but I would probably choose acting." After all, Gomez was also indirectly announcing a final album.

Disney wanted her to sing too

Gomez recalled that she got into singing after landing the lead role in her Disney Channel sitcom"Wizards of Waverly Place". "Disney, it's safe to say, is a machine and in a way required me to be able to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a triple threat," she said.

After recording the theme song for "Wizards," Disney asked Gomez if she wanted to record an album, which she "thought would be fun." She added: "I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended to be a full-time singer, but that hobby turned into something more."

Meanwhile, Gomez is enjoying great success with her acting career. Her role in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" earned her two Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2023 and 2024.

