Britney Spears - Is she finally celebrating her music comeback?

What a year it has been for Britney Spears (42): 2023 has been full of new private turbulence for the troubled pop star. Fans had hoped so much that the singer would finally be able to settle down after her father Jamie Spears (71) ended his 13-year guardianship in November 2021. The fairytale wedding in 2022 initially looked like it was going to happen - but just one year later, it was suddenly all over with Sam Asghari (29). In 2023, Britney Spears once again mainly made headlines with her private life, including numerous disturbing Instagram posts. But the chances of a better 2024 are not bad. Possibly even finally with new solo music again.

Amicable divorce?

At the end of the year, there was finally some more conciliatory news from Britney Spears: after it initially looked like a war of the roses, TMZ reported at the end of November that the ex-couple had reached an agreement on divorce issues and wanted to sign the papers soon. According to sources from the US celebrity portal, the two are now apparently on friendly terms. Asghari was an important support for Spears in her fight against guardianship. She has now had to go through life alone again since August. After the break-up news in August, the singer posted that she was "a little shocked". However, she wanted to "be as strong as I can and do my best. And I'm actually doing a damn good job of that". It is Spears' third failed marriage. In 2004 she was married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander (41) for 55 hours and from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline (45), with whom she has sons Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17).

Reconciliation with the family

The singer also seems to have put the disputes with her family behind her. She celebrated her 42nd birthday together with her mother and brother in Los Angeles at the beginning of December. The good mother-daughter relationship is anything but understandable. It was only in May that Britney Spears announced on her Instagram account that the relationship, which had been broken for many years, was slowly turning into a good relationship. Her mother Lynne Spears (68) visited her at home for the first time in years: "My sweet mom showed up at my door yesterday after three years," the singer wrote, adding: "Time heals all wounds." Her sister Jamie Lynn (32) also struck a conciliatory note in the British version of "I'm a star - Get me out of here!", not using the show to taunt her famous sister in front of an audience of millions. On the contrary, she gushed that she had a "good, big sister" who loved her.

And her hated father? Jamie Spears lost a leg to amputation in 2023. Britney reacted to the news with a series of pictures from past family times, which the US media interpreted as a rapprochement.

Finally ready for new music?

In her biography "The Woman In Me", published at the end of October, she got a lot of baggage off her chest. In the book, she also reveals, among other things, that she had an abortion during her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake (42). It seems as if the singer is on a kind of self-liberation journey and is clearing up many incidents in her past. This would certainly also provide good material for a new music album that fans are eagerly awaiting. In 2023, Spears released the song "Mind Your Business" with rapper will.i.am (48) from the Black Eyed Peas. At the end of October, she then announced a new song of her own called "Hate You To Like Me" on social media. However, she did not reveal when it would be released.

It would be her first new solo song since the release of her last studio album seven years ago. "Glory" was the ninth studio album of her career in 2016 and contained the singles "Make Me" and "Slumber Party". Since then, the singer has made little musical noise. That could possibly change in 2024. In any case, we will be hearing a lot from her in the new year: She has announced a second part of her memoirs for 2024.

Source: www.stern.de