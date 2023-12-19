Jungle Camp 2024 - Is Sarah Kern in the new season?

On Friday, January 19, 2024, the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will finally start a new round. So far, the broadcaster has only confirmed two candidates: actor Heinz Hoenig (72) and model and racing driver Cora Schumacher (46). Several other names are already hotly debated in the media. Now the Cologne-based newspaper "Express" claims to have learned that another celebrity has already been confirmed: the German-Danish designer Sarah Kern (55).

According to the report, Cologne-born Kern has been on the jungle camp makers' wish list for some time and it is said that this wish will now be fulfilled. Kern is not completely unknown in the reality TV universe: Back in August 2017, she took part in the fifth season of the Sat.1 show "Promi Big Brother", finishing in eighth place at the time.

Kern started her career as a model herself and walked the catwalks of Milan and Paris at the age of 16. It was there that she met fashion designer Otto Kern (1950-2017), with whom she was married from 1995 to 1999. Their son Olivier was born from this marriage. Kern also has her son Romeo from her second husband Goran Munizaba, whom she divorced in 2010 after around three years of marriage.

These names will also be in the 2024 jungle camp

In addition to Kern, other names have been circulating for weeks as candidates. For example, footballer's son Nico Legat (25), "GZSZ" actor Felix von Jascheroff (41) and former "GNTM" contestant Anya Elsner (19) have also been rumored. The broadcaster RTL traditionally does not comment on speculation about possible participants. The final names of the jungle camp candidates have often only been announced shortly before the start of the show.

RTL only made it public today, December 19, that Dschungelcamp 2024 will open its doors from January 19 to February 4. The big reunion after the crowning of the jungle king or queen will therefore be broadcast on February 5. The 17th season will once again be hosted by Sonja Zietlow (55) and Jan Köppen (40), and of course Bob McCarron (73), alias "Dr. Bob", will also be back on board.

Source: www.stern.de