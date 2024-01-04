Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsis-militiaitselfconfesseswithstopin the84deadiranto

IS militia claims responsibility for attack with 84 dead in Iran

The jihadist militia Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the double attack in Iran that left 84 dead and more than 280 injured. Two of its members had "activated" their explosive belts at a "large gathering of apostates", the Sunni jihadist militia said on Thursday in the online...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read

IS militia claims responsibility for attack with 84 dead in Iran

According to state media, two bombs had exploded the previous day in the city of Kerman in Shiite-majority Iran, where numerous people commemorated the death of General Kassem Soleimani, who was killed by the US military four years ago. Soleimani had commanded the Al-Kuds Brigades, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for foreign missions.

The attack took place against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East region. It was the bomb blast with the most fatalities in Iran since 1978 and Iranian representatives accused Israel and the USA of being responsible.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest