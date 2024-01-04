IS militia claims responsibility for attack with 84 dead in Iran

According to state media, two bombs had exploded the previous day in the city of Kerman in Shiite-majority Iran, where numerous people commemorated the death of General Kassem Soleimani, who was killed by the US military four years ago. Soleimani had commanded the Al-Kuds Brigades, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for foreign missions.

The attack took place against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East region. It was the bomb blast with the most fatalities in Iran since 1978 and Iranian representatives accused Israel and the USA of being responsible.

Source: www.stern.de