25 years after 'The Sixth Sense' - Is M. Night Shyamalan following through on his success?

With his new psychological thriller "Trap: No Way Out," US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (53) indirectly celebrates a notable anniversary. The film's release on August 1st falls almost exactly on the 25th anniversary of his masterpiece "The Sixth Sense." That film, starring Bruce Willis (69), premiered in US theaters on August 6, 1999, and launched Shyamalan's career as the next big thing in Hollywood. Since then, much has changed, and what was once the director's greatest strength has, in the eyes of many critics, become his greatest weakness.

Hollywood's Icarus?

Ask a film fan about the greatest twists in cinema history, and a top 3 list might look something like this: Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father in "Star Wars." Norman Bates is the woman-murdering "Psycho." And Bruce Willis' character in "The Sixth Sense" was dead the entire time!

The six-time Oscar-nominated horror-thriller, which also starred Haley Joel Osment (36) and Toni Collette (51), was a massive success. Those who hadn't seen it were practically forced into the theater by word-of-mouth, and those who had bought another ticket just to confirm the obvious signs leading to the incredible twist.

As Shyamalan's reputation grew, so did his budgets. While "Unbreakable" (his second collaboration with Willis) and the 2002 alien film "Signs" received good to excellent reviews, neither came close to the commercial success of "The Sixth Sense," which cost about half as much. Instead, they fueled a growing concern - was Shyamalan a one-hit wonder?

Fact is: the budgets and success of his films moved in opposite directions. The 2006 mystery film "Lady in the Water" was a financial failure, unable to recoup its costs. Yet, he was given $150 million for "The Last Airbender" (2010) and $130 million for "After Earth" (2013). Both films performed poorly at the box office and received harsh criticism.

Back to Square One

With the "After Earth" debacle, Shyamalan had finally spent his "Sixth Sense" credit. This was clear with his next project, "The Visit," which he had to make with just $5 million. And lo and behold, without the pressure of a large budget, Shyamalan started receiving more positive reviews from critics, just as he had after "Signs." It also took him until the final twist of "The Visit" to deliver a twist that didn't feel like a cheap parlor trick.

The proximity of Shyamalan's genius and hubris was evident in his subsequent films, "Split" and "Glass." The former, a clever plot twist, was revealed to be a sequel to "Unbreakable," making it a superhero film. Strong in both acting and craftsmanship, "Split" gave its director new momentum - which he promptly squandered with "Glass."

The 2019 film served as a disappointing conclusion to the trilogy. Even the solid box office numbers couldn't mask the fact that the director had completely overreached. The audience's newly regained trust evaporated, and his subsequent projects "Old" and "Knock at the Cabin" largely flew under the radar. Which brings us to the present.

Is It a Trap?

The concept of "Trap," starring Josh Hartnett (46), promises a blend of thriller and suspense. Here's the gist: Hartnett plays the seemingly loving family man Cooper, who attends a concert with his daughter. But in reality, Cooper is a brutal serial killer - and the event is a police trap to finally catch him.

Hartnett's ability to convincingly portray madness was showcased in last year's "Black Mirror" series. However, a Shyamalan film's cast has never been the issue - meeting expectations for the finale has been. A running joke has already circulated: The biggest twist in an M. Night Shyamalan film would be if there wasn't one.

