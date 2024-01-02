Skip to content
Is Borré staying? Werder "with one eye on the striker market"

The attacker only came to Bremen on loan at the start of the season. Now he could move on again. Werder's Clemens Fritz wants to keep the Colombian, but also has other ideas.

Clemens Fritz, Head of Licensing at Werder Bremen, stands in the stadium before the match. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Soccer - Is Borré staying? Werder "with one eye on the striker market"

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are considering the possible departure of attacker Rafael Borré. "Of course, a situation could arise when it becomes lucrative for Frankfurt, when it becomes lucrative for us, that we have to think about it," said Werder's head of soccer Clemens Fritz on Tuesday. "But we're not at that point yet."

Borré, who is on loan from league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, is said to have aroused the interest of Brazilian first division club International Porto Alegre. As reported by the multimedia portal "Deichstube", the Colombian international's advisors have informed the Bremen club and his club Eintracht Frankfurt of this. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already written on X, formerly Twitter, about an agreement between Borré and the Brazilian club.

Werder had loaned out the attacking player in the summer. The loan deal is set to run until the summer. So far, the attacker has fit in well with the Hanseatic club, scoring four goals and recently improving his performances. "He is a very important player for us who has made a great contribution here," said Fritz. That is why there is "no interest in selling Rafael".

Nevertheless, the 13th-placed team are looking at alternatives should Borré leave Bremen after just six months. "It would be very negligent if we didn't keep an eye on this position," said Fritz. That's why they are "keeping an eye on the striker market".

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

