- Irritant gas in the face: robbery during a sales interview

In Moers, a suspected robber surprised a cell phone buyer with a targeted blast of irritant gas to the face and made off with 1,000 euros. According to a police statement, the two had arranged to meet on Monday evening through an online sales platform.

The 23-year-old buyer from Duisburg was examining the cell phone when he noticed a defect. He already had the cash for the agreed price in his hand. When he told the seller he wouldn't be buying the phone, the unknown assailant sprayed the gas in his face, snatched the money, and fled on foot.

The police secured the cell phone as evidence and are seeking witnesses to the crime. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The police are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information. Despite the irritant gas, the description of the suspect is crucial for the police investigation.

