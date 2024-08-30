- Irregular Heartbeat: Nation Provides Funding for Automated External Defibrillators

In Thuringia, small municipalities with less than 1,000 residents receive state financing to buy AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), helping in critical heart issues. This year, the Ministry of Health has authorized 210,000 euros for this initiative. A total of 170 applications have been submitted, with 120 getting approved. As per the ministry, the state's AED fund, utilized for handling life-threatening heart rhythm disorders like ventricular fibrillation and ventricular flutter, stands at 339,000 euros this year.

AEDs are designed to reignite the heart through robust electrical pulses. It's crucial for these devices to be easily obtainable and usable for non-medical individuals without professional training. With the escalating heat and the corresponding health issues, making these devices widely accessible isn't just for the elderly and heart patients, as asserted by Health Minister Heike Werner (Left Party).

The state will bear 80% of the purchasing cost, up to a maximum of 2,000 euros. Applications are to be submitted and handled through the Thuringian State Administration Office. The deadline for applications is August 31.

In an emergency situation, having an easily accessible AED can be crucial for saving lives. Despite the rising health issues during the summer heat, AEDs are not just essential for elderly individuals or heart patients, but for anyone confronted with a cardiac arrest.

