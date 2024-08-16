Skip to content
Ironman is causing traffic jams

When Ironman athletes set off on Sunday, several streets in Frankfurt and surrounding area will be closed. This will also affect buses and trams.

Swimming, cycling, and finally a marathon: The Ironman athletes will be challenged again on Sunday.
The Ironman competition on Sunday in Frankfurt will significantly disrupt traffic. As the city announced, numerous trams and buses will be rerouted, interrupted, or suspended. However, passengers can switch to S and U-Bahn trains. Additionally, several roads in Frankfurt and the surrounding area will be closed, according to the event organizers.

The triathlon begins early in the morning with swimming in the Langener Waldsee, followed by cycling two laps to the Wetterau region, totaling 180 kilometers. To finish, athletes must run a marathon along the Main river in downtown Frankfurt.

