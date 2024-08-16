- Ironman is causing traffic jams

The Ironman competition on Sunday in Frankfurt will significantly disrupt traffic. As the city announced, numerous trams and buses will be rerouted, interrupted, or suspended. However, passengers can switch to S and U-Bahn trains. Additionally, several roads in Frankfurt and the surrounding area will be closed, according to the event organizers.

The triathlon begins early in the morning with swimming in the Langener Waldsee, followed by cycling two laps to the Wetterau region, totaling 180 kilometers. To finish, athletes must run a marathon along the Main river in downtown Frankfurt.

While planning your journey, consider using S and U-Bahn trains as an alternative, as the transport and telecommunications network in Frankfurt may be affected during the Ironman competition due to rerouted trams, buses, and closed roads. Despite the disruptions, spectators can still stay connected and updated on the competition through alternative telecommunications channels.

