Iranian warship enters the Red Sea

For several weeks now, Yemeni Huthi rebels have been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea seemingly at random. On Saturday, the US Navy sank several Huthi boats in another attempted attack. The following day, Iran sends a warship to the region.

Amid tensions over attacks by pro-Iranian Huthi rebels on merchant ships, an Iranian warship has entered the Red Sea. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the "Alborz" crossed the Bab al-Mandeb strait. The report did not give any reasons for the passage, but stated that Iranian military ships have been active in the region since 2009 in order to "secure shipping routes" and fend off pirate attacks.

The Red Sea is a central trade route through which up to twelve percent of world trade passes. For several weeks now, Yemeni Houthi rebels, who, like Hamas, are supported by Iran, have been attacking merchant ships seemingly at random in order to harm Israel. Due to the wave of attacks, several shipping companies are now avoiding sailing through the strait near Yemen, leading to delays and increased freight costs due to the long detours.

In order to protect the ships, the USA formed an international military coalition a few days before Christmas to secure shipping in the Red Sea. On Saturday, the US Navy sank several boats belonging to Huthi rebels who were attempting to attack a container ship. According to information from port circles in Hodeida in Yemen, at least ten Huthi rebels were killed in the process.

The Houthi see themselves as part of the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" directed against Israel. In addition to the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip, this also includes the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Both the Houthi and Hezbollah are allied with Iran.

On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian about the tensions in the Red Sea and, according to his own statements, referred to Tehran's responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks. In doing so, he mentioned Tehran's "long-standing support" for the Houthis, Cameron explained in online networks. Iran has always stated that the Houthis are acting independently.

The "Alborz" itself repelled a pirate attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Aden in 2021. In 2015, it was one of two Iranian warships officially deployed to the region to secure trade routes - which was seen as a sign of strained relations with Saudi Arabia at the time.

