Explosions at memorial service - Iran: State mourning and search for perpetrators after attack

Following the devastating explosions in Iran that left more than 80 people dead, the authorities are searching for the perpetrators and want to uncover the background. The government in Tehran spoke of a terrorist attack, as did the German government and the EU. However, no group is claiming responsibility for the attack. Experts believe it is conceivable that the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia could be behind the attack.

The US government rejected allegations that it was involved in the attack. It also said it had no reason to believe that Israel was involved.

The attack took place amid dangerous tensions in the Middle East: Iran's arch-enemy Israel is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is confronted by Iran-backed militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Over 80 dead and more than 280 injured

It was the attack with the most victims in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. On Wednesday, the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, more than 80 people were killed and 284 injured in two explosions in his home town of Kerman.

Officials had twice revised the death toll downwards from an initial 105. Jafar Miadfar, head of the rescue service, explained the confusion surrounding the number of victims by the devastating condition of some of the bodies.

The country, which has a population of almost 90 million, is in a state of mourning. Iran's diplomatic missions abroad had their flags flown at half-mast, including the embassy in Berlin.

The burial of the victims is to take place on Friday at a martyrs' cemetery. Around two thirds of the victims have now been identified, said the governor of the province, according to the state news agency Irna.

Who is behind the attack?

Iran's leadership condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms, but avoided apportioning blame. Religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi announced a decisive response. Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi published findings from the initial investigations after visiting the sites of the attacks. Among other things, the remains of the two explosive devices, which were detonated 20 minutes apart, were examined.

The Sunni extremists of the IS militia had already claimed responsibility for attacks in Iran in the past. IS considers the predominantly Shia majority in Iran to be apostates of Islam and despises them. The Shia, the smaller of the two major branches of Islam, is the state religion of the Islamic Republic. A regional branch of IS is active in neighboring Afghanistan.

Hardliners accuse Israel

Kerman is the home of Soleimani, the former commander of the foreign units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The USA killed him in a drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020. He is revered as a martyr by pro-government supporters. The explosions on Wednesday occurred as crowds of people made a pilgrimage through the streets of the provincial capital to Soleimani's grave.

Influential hardliners, meanwhile, blame Israel for the explosions. There are many reasons to assume "that the Zionists (Israel) were involved in the terrorist explosions", according to an editorial published on Thursday by the arch-conservative newspaper "Keyhan". The authors call for swift revenge for the attack. Otherwise there could be a repeat attack in the capital Tehran, the article warned.

