Explosions at memorial service - Iran: State mourning after IS attack

Following the devastating explosions in Iran that left more than 80 people dead, the authorities are searching for the perpetrators and want to uncover the background. The government in Tehran spoke of a terrorist attack, as did the German government and the EU. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group announced this via its usual propaganda channels.

The attack took place amid dangerous tensions in the Middle East: Iran's arch-enemy Israel is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is confronted by Iran-backed militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Over 80 dead and more than 280 injured

It was the attack with the most victims in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. On Wednesday, the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, more than 80 people were killed and 284 injured in two explosions in his home town of Kerman.

Officials had twice revised the death toll downwards from an initial 105. Jafar Miadfar, head of the rescue service, explained the confusion surrounding the number of victims by the devastating condition of some of the bodies.

The country, which has a population of almost 90 million, is in a state of mourning. Iran's diplomatic missions abroad had their flags flown at half-mast, including the embassy in Berlin.

The burial of the victims is to take place on Friday at a martyrs' cemetery. Around two thirds of the victims have now been identified, said the governor of the province, according to the state news agency Irna.

Terrorist militia IS claims responsibility for attack in Iran

The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack in the Iranian city of Kerman, which left more than 80 dead. The group announced this via its usual propaganda channels. According to the statement, two assassins detonated their explosive belts during the mourning ceremony yesterday to mark the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani.

The German government and the EU condemned the attack as an act of terror. It was the deadliest attack in the approximately 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

More than a year ago, IS had already claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite shrine in the cultural metropolis of Shiraz. More than a dozen people were killed in the attack in October 2022. The judiciary then publicly executed two men with Afghan citizenship whom Iran had blamed for the attack.

IS considers the Shia majority in Iran to be apostates of Islam and despises them. The Shia, the smaller of the two major branches of Islam, is the state religion of the Islamic Republic. A regional offshoot of IS is active in neighboring Afghanistan, where the group wants to establish a "province" called IS-Khorasan near Pakistan.

World Security Council condemns attack in Iran

The UN Security Council has condemned the devastating attack in the Iranian city of Kerman, which left more than 80 people dead, as a "cowardly terrorist attack". "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the most powerful UN body said in a joint statement. Those responsible must be held accountable.

